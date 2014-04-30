* 10-year bond yield ends steady at 8.83 percent * 160-bln rupee debt sale outcome on Fri next key trigger * Traders expect ranged trading until election results By Swati Bhat MUMBAI, April 30 Indian government bonds closed steady on Wednesday as liquidity concerns eased after the central bank announced an auction of term repos, putting an end to a volatile month in which 10-year yields surged to a four-month high. Concerns about heavy supply at a time of tightened liquidity had hit bonds early this month, sending bond yields to as high as 9.10 percent, but have recovered as markets have been able to absorb the weekly sales of debt. Although the Reserve Bank of India has not bought bonds via open market operations, it has regularly injected liquidity through term repos, including a planned 750-billion-rupees ($12.41 billion) auction on Friday. That should help ensure the smooth sale of 160 billion rupees in government debt also scheduled for Friday, as well as easing concerns about liquidity because of high government spending amid the ongoing national elections. "Bonds should continue to draw support from the RBI's announcement of term repos. But market will trade in a narrow range. The auction results will decide the next course of action for prices," said Pramod Patil, head of fixed income and foreign exchange trading at United Overseas Bank. The benchmark 10-year bond yield closed steady at 8.83 percent. It moved in a range of 8.81 percent to 8.84 percent during the session. For the month, the 10-year yield ended up only 3 basis points, and is up just 1 basis point on the year. Traders said gains in the rupee to a more than one-week high also cheered sentiment for bonds slightly. Global crude prices will also continue to be a factor in the near-term with the recent geopolitical tensions in Libya and Ukraine continuing to keep the market volatile. In the overnight indexed swap market, the benchmark five-year swap rate closed down 1 basis point at 8.36 percent, while the one-year rate ended steady at 8.58 percent. ($1 = 60.4225 Rupees) (Editing by Anand Basu)