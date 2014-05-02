* 10-year bond yield ends down 2 bps at 8.81 pct
* Nonfarm payrolls data eyed for opening cues next wk
* Benchmark bond seen in 8.75 to 9.00 pct range until
mid-May
By Swati Bhat
MUMBAI, May 2 Indian government bonds rose for a
third straight session on Friday, helped by a fall in U.S.
treasury yields and a successful auction of 160 billion rupees
($2.65 billion) worth of debt despite tight cash conditions.
The benchmark 10-year bond yield fell 7 basis points on the
week, its third weekly fall in four, helped by relief over cash
conditions thanks to the Reserve Bank of India's decision to
infuse cash via 750 billion rupees worth of term repos on
Friday.
That helped pull off a successful auction of debt on Friday,
with cut-offs slightly better-than-expected.
The U.S. nonfarm payrolls data due to be released after
market hours will provide opening cues for markets on Monday,
although the impact may be short-lived ahead of the outcome of
the ongoing national elections in mid-May.
"Yields have more or less reached a level where there is
very little scope for them to come down further," said Anoop
Verma, senior vice president at DCB Bank.
"Most important now is the election outcome. Market is
poised for a stable government and if that happens then it
should be positive for overall markets. Until then I see the
10-year in a broad 8.75-9 percent range," he added.
The benchmark 10-year bond yield closed down
2 basis points at 8.81 percent after moving in a range of 8.79
to 8.82 percent during the session.
Traders said falls in U.S. yields overnight also helped
sentiment for bonds.
U.S. Treasury debt prices advanced on Thursday, pushing
yields on long-dated bonds to multi-month lows, in a market that
continued to cover short positions ahead of Friday's
all-important U.S. nonfarm payrolls data.
Traders cited little impact after data earlier showed the
HSBC Market Manufacturing Purchasing Manager's Index held steady
at 51.3 in April, identical with the March level.
In the overnight indexed swap market, the benchmark
five-year swap rate closed down 3 basis points
at 8.33 percent, while the one-year rate ended
steady at 8.58 percent.
($1 = 60.3150 Indian Rupees)
(Editing by Anand Basu)