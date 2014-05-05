* 10-year bond yield ends down 7 bps at 8.74 pct * Don't see big fall in 10-yr yld below 8.70 pct until next wk: IDFC MF * Traders say yields reflect potential victory by opposition BJP By Neha Dasgupta MUMBAI, May 5 The benchmark 10-year bond yield dipped to a seven-week low on Monday, tracking a fall in U.S. treasury yields, with sentiment also boosted by hopes for a stable government led by opposition Bharatiya Janata Party in elections concluding next week. The positive mood - with Monday marking a fourth consecutive session of bond gains - also reflects eased concerns about liquidity after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) successfully completed all of its debt auctions during the holiday-shortened April. Concerns about cash conditions have also eased as the central bank injected funds via term repos, while bond and bill redemptions totalling 592.23 billion rupees ($9.84 billion) scheduled until next week are giving further comfort. Still, traders warn further debt gains are unlikely, saying yields already reflect a potential victory by the opposition BJP party, which is seen by markets as being more business friendly. Elections conclude on May 12 and India will start posting exit polls the same evening. The outcome will be disclosed on May 16. "From now and until exit polls, I would not look for any substantial move below 8.70 percent because the payoffs then going into elections do not look very reasonable," said Suyash Choudhary, head of fixed income at IDFC Mutual Fund in Mumbai. The benchmark 10-year bond yield fell as much as 8 basis points to 8.73 percent, a level last seen on March 13. The yield closed at 8.74 percent versus Friday's close of 8.81 percent, posting its biggest single-day fall since April 17. Local yields tracked a fall in U.S. Treasury yields on Friday, with the 10-year note yields hitting a three-month low, while the 30-year bond yields fell to a more than 10-month low, on a safe-haven bid sparked by concerns about Russia and Ukraine. Traders will next focus on the details of the 160-billion-rupee bond auction due later in the day. In the overnight indexed swap market, the benchmark five-year swap rate closed down 3 basis points at 8.30 percent, while the one-year rate ended lower by 2 basis points at 8.56 percent. ($1 = 60.2100 Indian Rupees) (Editing by Anand Basu)