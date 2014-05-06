* 10-year bond yield ends up 4 bps at 8.78 pct * Bonds rally likely after short period of consolidation: Kotak MF * Large institutional players seen buying long-end bonds: traders By Neha Dasgupta MUMBAI, May 6 Indian bonds fell on Tuesday, snapping a four-session winning streak as investors booked profits, although broader losses were capped as banks and large institutional players have turned into active buyers ahead of hefty redemptions until next week. Bonds and treasury bills totalling 592.23 billion rupees ($9.84 billion) are up for redemption until next week, spurring buying by institutions wanting to replenish their bond holdings. Meanwhile, pension funds and insurance companies have been spotted buying longer tenure bonds as corporate bond issuances have been drying up, traders said. Still, debt markets are seen trading in a more narrow range ahead of the outcome of elections out next week as traders anticipate a victory by opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which is perceived as being more investor friendly. Laxmi Iyer, head of fixed income and products at Kotak Mutual Fund, said she expects bonds to rally again anticipating a BJP victory. "After a short period of consolidation we may see a run-up rally around election results," she said. The benchmark 10-year bond yield ended up 4 basis points at 8.78 percent after moving in a 4-basis-point band during the session. The yield had fallen to as low as 8.73 percent on Monday, a level last seen on March 13. Traders said the announcement of the composition of India's 160-billion-rupee auction on Friday had little impact, since it was in line with expectations. In the overnight indexed swap market, the benchmark five-year swap rate closed up 2 basis points at 8.32 percent, while the one-year rate ended unchanged at 8.56 percent. ($1 = 60.1800 Indian Rupees) (Editing by Anand Basu)