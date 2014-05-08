* 10-year bond yield ends down 4 bps at 8.76 pct * Insurance cos, pension funds spotted buying * 10-yr yld may drop to 8.60 if election results favourable-DCB By Neha Dasgupta MUMBAI, May 8 Indian bonds rose on Thursday, snapping two sessions of falls, as institutional buyers such as insurance companies and pension funds continued their recent active buying, although caution prevailed ahead of the debt auction and election results next week. Reduced corporate bond issuance has spurred buying from insurance companies and pension funds looking for attractive yield, traders say. After the revised Companies Act took effect last month, institutions have moved away from corporate bonds, citing the need for clarification on the reserve requirement for debt. Still, broader gains in bonds have been capped ahead of the 160-billion-rupee ($2.66 billion) debt auction on Friday, although traders broadly expect the sale to take place without devolvements. Trading could also be range-bound ahead of the outcome of elections due on May 16, with investors also set to pay close attention to consumer price inflation due out on Monday and the Reserve Bank of India's board meeting on Thursday. The market has been pricing in a narrow victory by the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which could spur further gains given the perception that the party is more investor friendly. "If there's a favourable election result, which means a clear majority, the 10-year yield may fall to around 8.60 percent," said Debendra Dash, a senior fixed income dealer with DCB Bank Ltd. The benchmark 10-year bond yield ended down 4 basis points at 8.76 percent, after moving in a 5-basis-point band during the session. Institutions have been active buyers with state-owned banks purchasing a net 44.99 billion rupees in debt from secondary markets in the last two sessions. In the overnight indexed swap market, the benchmark five-year swap rate ended down 5 basis points at 8.27 percent, while the one-year rate ended lower by 3 bps at 8.53 percent. ($1 = 60.0600 Indian Rupees) (Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)