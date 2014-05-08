* 10-year bond yield ends down 4 bps at 8.76 pct
* Insurance cos, pension funds spotted buying
* 10-yr yld may drop to 8.60 if election results
favourable-DCB
By Neha Dasgupta
MUMBAI, May 8 Indian bonds rose on Thursday,
snapping two sessions of falls, as institutional buyers such as
insurance companies and pension funds continued their recent
active buying, although caution prevailed ahead of the debt
auction and election results next week.
Reduced corporate bond issuance has spurred buying from
insurance companies and pension funds looking for attractive
yield, traders say.
After the revised Companies Act took effect last month,
institutions have moved away from corporate bonds, citing the
need for clarification on the reserve requirement for debt.
Still, broader gains in bonds have been capped ahead of the
160-billion-rupee ($2.66 billion) debt auction on Friday,
although traders broadly expect the sale to take place without
devolvements.
Trading could also be range-bound ahead of the outcome of
elections due on May 16, with investors also set to pay close
attention to consumer price inflation due out on
Monday and the Reserve Bank of India's board meeting on
Thursday.
The market has been pricing in a narrow victory by the
opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which could spur
further gains given the perception that the party is more
investor friendly.
"If there's a favourable election result, which means a
clear majority, the 10-year yield may fall to around 8.60
percent," said Debendra Dash, a senior fixed income dealer with
DCB Bank Ltd.
The benchmark 10-year bond yield ended down 4 basis points
at 8.76 percent, after moving in a 5-basis-point band during the
session.
Institutions have been active buyers with state-owned banks
purchasing a net 44.99 billion rupees in debt from secondary
markets in the last two sessions.
In the overnight indexed swap market, the benchmark
five-year swap rate ended down 5 basis points
at 8.27 percent, while the one-year rate ended
lower by 3 bps at 8.53 percent.
($1 = 60.0600 Indian Rupees)
(Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)