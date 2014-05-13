* 10-year bond yield ends up 5 bps at 8.78 pct * Bonds have priced in more than 230-240 seats for NDA: dealer * Retail inflation hits 3-month high at 8.59 pct in April By Neha Dasgupta MUMBAI, May 13 India's government bonds fell on Tuesday, snapping a three-day winning streak as investors took profit after exit polls showed a clear win for the Bharatiya Janata Party and its allies in the country's elections as was widely expected. The projections late on Monday showed that Narendra Modi's BJP and its National Democratic Alliance (NDA) would clinch the 272 parliamentary seats needed for a ruling majority. Election results are out on Friday. Although benchmark 10-year bond yield initially fell as much as 3 basis points to 8.70, its lowest since March 13. Traders said yields climbed back on profit-taking and also on concerns after consumer price inflation hit a three-month high in April. The Reserve Bank of India is widely expected to leave interest rates unchanged at its policy review on June 3, but some analysts predict the central bank may tighten policy one more time in this calendar year after raising the repo rate by 75 basis points since September 2013. "The market has already priced in more than 230-240 seats for the NDA. If it is lower than 220, we may see 8.90 percent on the 10-year yield," said Baljinder Singh, senior dealer, Andhra Bank. "And if you see CPI inflation, it is moving up again, so there is no reason to rally, and some correction is needed." The benchmark 10-year bond yield ended up 5 basis points at 8.78 percent. Debt and currency markets are shut on Wednesday for a local holiday. Bonds were also pressured as the RBI will hold a sizeable 200-billion-rupee ($3.34 billion) bond auction on Friday, which will prevent sharper gains in yields, traders said. India's benchmark five-year overnight swaps ended up 3 bps at 8.27 percent and the one-year rate ended up 4 bps at 8.54 percent. ($1 = 59.8650 Indian Rupees) (Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)