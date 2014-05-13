* 10-year bond yield ends up 5 bps at 8.78 pct
* Bonds have priced in more than 230-240 seats for NDA:
dealer
* Retail inflation hits 3-month high at 8.59 pct in April
By Neha Dasgupta
MUMBAI, May 13 India's government bonds fell on
Tuesday, snapping a three-day winning streak as investors took
profit after exit polls showed a clear win for the Bharatiya
Janata Party and its allies in the country's elections as was
widely expected.
The projections late on Monday showed that Narendra Modi's
BJP and its National Democratic Alliance (NDA) would clinch the
272 parliamentary seats needed for a ruling majority. Election
results are out on Friday.
Although benchmark 10-year bond yield initially fell as much
as 3 basis points to 8.70, its lowest since March 13. Traders
said yields climbed back on profit-taking and also on concerns
after consumer price inflation hit a three-month
high in April.
The Reserve Bank of India is widely expected to leave
interest rates unchanged at its policy review on June 3, but
some analysts predict the central bank may tighten policy one
more time in this calendar year after raising the repo rate by
75 basis points since September 2013.
"The market has already priced in more than 230-240 seats
for the NDA. If it is lower than 220, we may see 8.90 percent on
the 10-year yield," said Baljinder Singh, senior dealer, Andhra
Bank.
"And if you see CPI inflation, it is moving up again, so
there is no reason to rally, and some correction is needed."
The benchmark 10-year bond yield ended up 5
basis points at 8.78 percent.
Debt and currency markets are shut on Wednesday for a local
holiday.
Bonds were also pressured as the RBI will hold a sizeable
200-billion-rupee ($3.34 billion) bond auction on Friday, which
will prevent sharper gains in yields, traders said.
India's benchmark five-year overnight swaps
ended up 3 bps at 8.27 percent and the one-year rate
ended up 4 bps at 8.54 percent.
($1 = 59.8650 Indian Rupees)
(Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)