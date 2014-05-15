* 10-year bond yield ends unchanged at 8.78 pct * Technical correction in market, demand will pick up again: MF * WPI inflation at 2-month low of 5.2 pct in April By Neha Dasgupta MUMBAI, May 15 India's government bonds ended off lows and mostly unchanged on Thursday as caution prevailed a day before the election results that are widely expected to show opposition Bharatiya Janata Party and its allies sweeping to power. Hopes have surged after exit polls showed the BJP-led alliance winning a majority in the lower house of parliament, although these projections have proven inaccurate in previous elections in 2004 and 2009. A clear win for the BJP could mean yields falling as much as 10-15 basis points, traders said. Counting of votes will start from 8 a.m. (0230 GMT) and traders estimate a national trend could be determined as early as 11.30 a.m. "There is some caution ahead of the results and partly because of the supply. We have seen very strong institutional buying in the last six weeks, so there is a technical correction, but demand will pick up again," said Mahendra Jajoo, director and chief investment officer of fixed income at Pramerica Mutual Fund. "Until the end of next week, the 10-year yield is seen in an 8.65-8.85 percent band." The benchmark 10-year bond yield ended flat at 8.78 percent, after earlier falling to 8.76 percent and again rising to 8.81 percent before the close. Initial relief after wholesale prices-led inflation slowed to a two-month low of 5.20 percent in April proved short-lived amid the caution ahead of election results. Volatility on Friday is also expected to be exacerbated as the Reserve Bank of India is due to sell 200 billion rupees ($3.35 billion) worth of bonds in an auction, even as the central bank plans to infuse 610 billion rupees through 14-day term repos. India's benchmark five-year overnight swaps ended down 3 bps at 8.24 percent and the one-year rate also closed 3 bps lower at 8.51 percent. ($1 = 59.7800 Indian Rupees) (Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)