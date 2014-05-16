* 10-year bond yield ends up 5 bps at 8.83 pct
* 10-yr bond yld up 8 bps on wk, biggest weekly gain since
wk ended April 4
* India 5-yr OIS up 2 bps on week, snaps 5-week fall
By Neha Dasgupta
MUMBAI, May 16 India's government bonds fell on
Friday, despite the resounding electoral victory by the
Bharatiya Janata Party and its allies, as investors booked
profits and looked ahead at key potential risks including the
central bank's policy review next month.
The Reserve Bank of India is set to review policy on June 3,
and data earlier this week showed consumer inflation
accelerating to a three-month high of 8.59 percent
in April.
Investors will also await more details about the new
government's fiscal policies - a key factor for credit rating
agencies - and the budget expected to be unveiled by early to
mid July.
The benchmark 10-year bond yield ended up 5
basis points to end at 8.83 percent. Yields had fallen to 8.68
percent earlier in the session, a level last seen on Feb. 6,
tracking broader market gains after the election trends pointed
at a massive victory for BJP.
The 10-year bond yield rose 8 bps on the week, its biggest
weekly rise since April 4. Yields rose as traders pruned their
holdings to make space for bond supplies and on concerns over
potential revision in the borrowing plan once the new government
announces the full budget, expected in July.
India's benchmark five-year overnight swaps
ended up 3 bps at 8.27 percent and the one-year rate
was steady at 8.51 percent.
The benchmark five-year OIS rate rose 2 basis points on the
week, snapping a five-week fall. The one-year rate closed flat
on the week after falling in four out of the previous five
weeks.
(Editing by Anand Basu)