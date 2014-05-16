* 10-year bond yield ends up 5 bps at 8.83 pct * 10-yr bond yld up 8 bps on wk, biggest weekly gain since wk ended April 4 * India 5-yr OIS up 2 bps on week, snaps 5-week fall By Neha Dasgupta MUMBAI, May 16 India's government bonds fell on Friday, despite the resounding electoral victory by the Bharatiya Janata Party and its allies, as investors booked profits and looked ahead at key potential risks including the central bank's policy review next month. The Reserve Bank of India is set to review policy on June 3, and data earlier this week showed consumer inflation accelerating to a three-month high of 8.59 percent in April. Investors will also await more details about the new government's fiscal policies - a key factor for credit rating agencies - and the budget expected to be unveiled by early to mid July. The benchmark 10-year bond yield ended up 5 basis points to end at 8.83 percent. Yields had fallen to 8.68 percent earlier in the session, a level last seen on Feb. 6, tracking broader market gains after the election trends pointed at a massive victory for BJP. The 10-year bond yield rose 8 bps on the week, its biggest weekly rise since April 4. Yields rose as traders pruned their holdings to make space for bond supplies and on concerns over potential revision in the borrowing plan once the new government announces the full budget, expected in July. India's benchmark five-year overnight swaps ended up 3 bps at 8.27 percent and the one-year rate was steady at 8.51 percent. The benchmark five-year OIS rate rose 2 basis points on the week, snapping a five-week fall. The one-year rate closed flat on the week after falling in four out of the previous five weeks. For market wrap see (Editing by Anand Basu)