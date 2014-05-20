* 10-year bond yield ends down 1 basis point at 8.85 pct
* Traders say market seen range-bound in near-term, budget
key
* Friday's 160-billion-rupee auction paper largely in line
By Swati Bhat
MUMBAI, May 20 Indian bonds snapped a two-day
falling streak to edge marginally higher on Tuesday on the back
of some value buying, but investors remain cautious about the
incoming government's borrowing numbers and the prospect of
higher inflation.
The 10-year bond yield rose 8 basis points over the last two
trading sessions as debt investors looked forward to the fiscal
policies of the incoming government led by Bharatiya Janata
Party's Narendra Modi.
Besides the announcement of a new cabinet, bond investors
will be closely watching the government's borrowing target,
expected to be unveiled by mid-July, given that the current
fiscal deficit target of 4.1 percent of GDP from the earlier
Congress-led government was widely seen as unrealistic.
"There are some apparent negatives for the bond market, like
higher net supply, possibility of extra borrowing in the July
budget and the impact of an El Nino. So far, demand has been
there but we need to see whether it sustains," said Arvind
Chari, head of fixed income and alternatives at Quantum
Advisors.
The benchmark 10-year bond yield closed down
1 basis point at 8.85 percent. The yield moved in a range of
8.83 to 8.88 percent during the session. The yield first touched
8.88 percent on Monday, its highest level since April 28.
Investors are also worried about food inflation, given
lingering worries an El Nino weather pattern might lead to less
rainfall during the monsoon season.
A fall in the rupee from session highs also hurt sentiment
for bonds, pulling yields off the day's lows.
Traders, however, said the paper selected for Friday's
160-billion-rupee ($2.74 billion) auction, which includes 70
billion rupees of the benchmark 10-year bond, was largely in
line with market expectations.
India's benchmark five-year overnight swaps
and the one-year rate both closed down 1 basis
point each at 8.26 percent and 8.47 percent respectively.
($1 = 58.4850 Indian Rupees)
(Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)