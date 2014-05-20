* 10-year bond yield ends down 1 basis point at 8.85 pct * Traders say market seen range-bound in near-term, budget key * Friday's 160-billion-rupee auction paper largely in line By Swati Bhat MUMBAI, May 20 Indian bonds snapped a two-day falling streak to edge marginally higher on Tuesday on the back of some value buying, but investors remain cautious about the incoming government's borrowing numbers and the prospect of higher inflation. The 10-year bond yield rose 8 basis points over the last two trading sessions as debt investors looked forward to the fiscal policies of the incoming government led by Bharatiya Janata Party's Narendra Modi. Besides the announcement of a new cabinet, bond investors will be closely watching the government's borrowing target, expected to be unveiled by mid-July, given that the current fiscal deficit target of 4.1 percent of GDP from the earlier Congress-led government was widely seen as unrealistic. "There are some apparent negatives for the bond market, like higher net supply, possibility of extra borrowing in the July budget and the impact of an El Nino. So far, demand has been there but we need to see whether it sustains," said Arvind Chari, head of fixed income and alternatives at Quantum Advisors. The benchmark 10-year bond yield closed down 1 basis point at 8.85 percent. The yield moved in a range of 8.83 to 8.88 percent during the session. The yield first touched 8.88 percent on Monday, its highest level since April 28. Investors are also worried about food inflation, given lingering worries an El Nino weather pattern might lead to less rainfall during the monsoon season. A fall in the rupee from session highs also hurt sentiment for bonds, pulling yields off the day's lows. Traders, however, said the paper selected for Friday's 160-billion-rupee ($2.74 billion) auction, which includes 70 billion rupees of the benchmark 10-year bond, was largely in line with market expectations. India's benchmark five-year overnight swaps and the one-year rate both closed down 1 basis point each at 8.26 percent and 8.47 percent respectively. ($1 = 58.4850 Indian Rupees) (Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)