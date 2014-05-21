* 10-yr bond yield ends down 8 bps at 8.77 pct
* Traders expect good demand at Friday's debt sale
* Investors to focus on new govt's fiscal policies
By Swati Bhat
MUMBAI, May 21 Indian bonds posted their biggest
single-day gain in a month on Wednesday as a period of relative
underperformance of debt markets led to value-buying from
long-term investors, who are betting the new government led by
Narendra Modi will be mindful of enforcing fiscal discipline.
Gains in bonds have been relatively muted compared with the
rupee, which rose to an 11-month high on Monday, or
stocks, which hit an all time high on Friday, given concerns the
new government led by Narendra Modi would announce a higher
borrowing figure in its budget due by mid-July.
But analysts believe the new Bharatiya Janata Party
government will be fiscally more prudent than anticipated by
bond investors.
Liquidity was also comfortable, according to traders,
further shoring up sentiment. The cash rate has
hovered below 8 percent for the past five sessions to Wednesday.
"Bonds didn't rally on the view that a new budget would mean
higher borrowing. But the BJP is also looking at lower interest
rates and increasing borrowing will be not favourable for that.
Hence they may look at other ways to meet the budget shortfall,"
said Debendra Dash, a fixed income dealer with DCB Bank.
The benchmark 10-year bond yield closed down
8 basis points at 8.77 percent, its biggest single-day fall
since April 17. The 10-year had risen to 8.88 percent on Monday,
its highest level since April 28.
Over the last five straight trading sessions, the others
category of investors, including pension and insurance firms and
the central bank have purchased 34.07 billion ($579.8 million)
worth of bonds despite a broad selling pressure on debt.
Some traders said there was also some buying seen from
foreign institutional investors (FIIs). Foreign funds have
bought $1.65 billion in debt since the start of May.
Traders will also watch Friday's 160-billion-rupee auction,
which includes 70 billion rupees of the benchmark 10-year bond.
India's benchmark five-year overnight swaps
and the one-year rate both closed down 3 basis
point each at 8.23 percent and 8.44 percent respectively.
($1 = 58.7600 Indian Rupees)
(Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)