* 10-yr bond yield ends down 6 bps at 8.71 pct
* Finmin sources: working on plan to bring down fiscal gap
* Traders expect rally to continue post-auction bidding on
Fri
By Swati Bhat
MUMBAI, May 22 Indian bonds gained for a third
session on Thursday after Reuters reported that the finance
ministry was working on a proposal for the new government to
rein-in the fiscal deficit in its first budget, citing two
senior officials.
The sources said India could bring down the fiscal deficit
to around 3.8-3.9 percent of GDP, from the current target of 4.1
percent, and that it could also reduce borrowing from markets by
250 billion rupees ($4.25 billion).
Traders said the focus will shift on Friday to the 160
billion rupee ($2.72 billion) debt sale, although they expect
gains to resume once auction bidding is out of the way as the
sale is expected to go through without hiccups.
"We could see the rally in markets continue tomorrow
afternoon, once bidding for the auction is over," said Harish
Agarwal, a fixed income trader at First Rand Bank who expects
the auction to go through smoothly.
The benchmark 10-year bond yield closed down
6 basis points on the day at 8.71 percent. Yields have dropped a
total of 15 bps over the last three trading sessions.
Bonds were relatively range-bound ahead of election results
on Friday, which showed the Bharatiya Janata Party led by
Narendra Modi sweeping to victory, given concerns the new
government would announce a higher borrowing figure in its
budget due by mid-July.
After the victory, expectations the government may not
actually resort to higher borrowing as it would also push up
interest rates, in turn hitting growth, has helped fuel a
short-covering rally.
India's benchmark five-year overnight swaps
and the one-year rate both closed down 4 basis
point each at 8.19 percent and 8.40 percent respectively.
($1 = 58.7750 Indian Rupees)
(Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)