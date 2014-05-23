* 10-year bond yield ends down 7 bps at 8.64 pct
* Yields down for fourth straight day
* Traders expect rally to continue; short-end bonds may
benefit
By Swati Bhat
MUMBAI, May 23 India's benchmark 10-year bond
rose to its highest level in four months on Friday as good
demand at a debt sale and expectations that the new government
would work towards reining-in the fiscal deficit boosted
sentiment.
Yield on the benchmark 10-year fell 19 basis points on the
week, its biggest weekly fall since the week to Dec. 13 when it
had dropped 25 bps.
Sentiment has improved after two senior finance ministry
officials told Reuters on Thursday that India could bring down
the fiscal deficit to around 3.8-3.9 percent of GDP, from the
current target of 4.1 percent, and that it could also reduce
borrowing from markets by 250 billion rupees ($4.25 billion).
"The price is clearly following the euphoria over the new
government likely cutting spending and bringing down the
deficit," said Anoop Verma, senior vice-president at DCB Bank.
"The auction cut-offs were also very good and further led to
the rally. Technically, the 10-year is overbought so buying
could shift to the short-end papers leading to a steepening of
the yield curve."
The benchmark 10-year bond yield closed 7
basis points lower at 8.64 percent. Earlier, the yield dropped
to 8.62 percent, its lowest level since Jan. 23.
Bonds extended gains after the Reserve Bank of India sold
160 billion rupees worth of bonds at yields below market
expectations.
Traders are now focusing on who the country's new finance
minister would be. Prime minister-designate Narendra Modi is due
to be sworn-in on Monday.
In the overnight indexed swap market, the benchmark 5-year
swap rate closed down 5 bps at 8.14 percent,
while the one-year rate ended 2 bps lower at
8.38 percent.
($1 = 58.50 Indian rupees)
(Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)