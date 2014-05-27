* 10-year bond yield unchanged at 8.67 pct
* 10-yr bond yld seen in 8.50-8.75 pct band until Budget -
trader
* India to sell 160 bln rupees of bonds on Friday, including
new 14-yr bond
By Neha Dasgupta
MUMBAI, May 27 India's benchmark 10-year bonds
ended flat on Tuesday as continued profit-taking offset what
investors saw as encouraging comments from new Finance Minister
Arun Jaitley on fiscal consolidation.
Investors were also briefly spooked after cut-off yields at
the 10 states' bond auction were higher than market
expectations.
Benchmark 10-year bond yields are hovering just above a
four-month low hit on Friday, and whether debt markets can
sustain gains will depend on the fiscal measures undertaken by
the government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Finance
Minister Jaitley.
Investors will thus pay close attention to the new budget,
expected by early July, which will also unveil borrowing plans
for the rest of the fiscal year.
Jaitley on Tuesday assured investors that he would focus on
bringing down fiscal deficit and tackling high inflation, but
did not provide specifics.
"They have made the right kind of noises on fiscal
consolidation, and on bringing subsidies down, so the
expectation is they should stick to the current borrowing plan,"
said Debendra Dash, a fixed income dealer with DCB Bank.
Dash expects the 10-year bond yield in a band of 8.50-8.75
percent until the Budget.
The benchmark 10-year bond yield closed flat
at 8.67 percent.
Continued profit-booking pressured bonds, as investors look
forward to the 160 billion rupees ($2.72 billion) bond auction
on Friday, which includes a new 14-year bond.
Meanwhile, the Reserve Bank of India is due to review policy
on June 3 amid widespread expectations that it will leave
interest rate unchanged.
RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan met Jaitley on Tuesday and said
fighting inflation would continue to be a top priority, although
the central bank will also aim to strike a balance between
promoting economic growth and containing inflation.
In the overnight indexed swap market, the benchmark
five-year swap rate and the one-year rate
both ended down 2 bps each at 8.14 percent and
8.38 percent, respectively.
($1 = 58.7800 Indian Rupees)
(Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)