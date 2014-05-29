* 10-year bond yield ends down 3 bps at 8.67 pct
* Expect yields range-bound until Budget: treasurer
* India to sell 160 bln rupees of bonds on Fri, including
new 14-yr bond
By Neha Dasgupta
MUMBAI, May 29 India's benchmark 10-year bonds
gained in late trade on Thursday, recovering from intraday falls
on value-buying, although gains were capped ahead of the 160
billion rupees ($2.72 billion) bond auction on Friday and the
central bank's policy review next week.
Traders will also watch the gross domestic product data for
January-March on Friday, although investors are more focused on
how the Narendra Modi government will revive the economy.
Further ahead, investors will closely examine the
government's new budget expected to be unveiled in early or
mid-July.
"Market is expecting the borrowing plan to be unchanged and
until the Budget I see yields range-bound with buying momentum
expected from August," said N.S. Venkatesh, treasurer, IDBI
Bank.
The benchmark 10-year bond yield ended down 3
basis points at 8.67 percent.
In the near term, direction will be set by the auction on
Friday, which includes a new 14-year bond, as well as the RBI's
policy review on June 3.
In the overnight indexed swap market, the benchmark
five-year swap rate ended down 3 bps at 8.13
percent and the one-year rate closed 1 bp lower
at 8.39 percent.
($1 = 58.8750 Indian Rupees)
(Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)