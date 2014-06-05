* 10-year bond yield ends down 6 bps at 8.53 pct
* Rate-hike concerns totally out of the window - traders
* 10-year could see some consolidation around 8.50 pct
By Swati Bhat
MUMBAI, June 5 Indian government bonds rallied
for a third straight session on Thursday, hitting their highest
level in four-and-a-half months, as investor sentiment got a
boost after the central bank greatly toned down its rhetoric on
inflation earlier this week.
The Reserve Bank of India's policy statement that it would
not raise interest rates further as long as inflationary
pressures continued to ease has raised hopes the central bank
could even cut interest rates as early as this year.
But analysts warn that El Nino impact causing a weak monsoon
could send food prices sharply higher and force the central bank
to raise rates.
"Buying momentum in the market is quite strong. FIIs have
also been buying debt almost on a daily basis. With such
momentum, it is difficult to exactly predict where the market is
headed," said Manish Wadhawan, head of interest rates at HSBC.
"The policy statement has made it clear that there is almost
negligible chance of a rate hike. We could see the 10-year
consolidate around 8.50 percent levels."
The benchmark 10-year bond yield ended down 6
basis point at 8.53 percent, after hitting 8.52 percent, its
lowest level since Jan. 21.
Traders said heavy position cutting was seen in the
overnight indexed swap market.
The benchmark five-year swap rate fell to
7.75 percent, its lowest level since July 15, 2013, while the
one-year rate dropped as low as 8.15 percent, its
lowest since Jan. 21.
The two rates ended at 7.75 percent and 8.16 percent
respectively, from their previous closes of 7.86 percent and
8.21 percent.
Traders say several swap positions held as hedge against
bond holdings are getting unwound as traders are no longer
expecting any rate hikes after the policy review.
(Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)