By Swati Bhat
MUMBAI, Aug 27 Indian government bonds edged
higher on Wednesday on the back of easing cash conditions and
bargain buying after recent sharp falls, although sentiment
remained cautious ahead of key economic data later this week.
Overnight cash rates fell to as low as 7.00/7.10
percent as traders cited some government spending and lower
credit needs by lenders. Banks borrowed only 81.14 billion
rupees ($1.34 billion) from the central bank's repo window,
earlier in the day, the lowest since Aug. 5.
Investors were also attracted by recent sharp falls in
government bonds sparked by worries about whether India
would increase debt limits for foreign institutional investors.
"The central bank's assurance that it will tackle unexpected
liquidity stress and government's indication that borrowing may
be reduced due to its cash rich position is helping the debt
market," said Pramod Patil, head of fixed income and foreign
exchange trading at United Overseas Bank.
The 8.60 percent 2028 bond, which overtook
other bonds to become the most-traded paper on Wednesday, closed
down 2 basis points at 8.70 percent. The yield had risen 8 bps
over the previous four sessions.
However, the benchmark 10-year bond yield
closed steady at 8.56 percent after rising 8 bps over the
previous four sessions.
Broader gains in bonds were capped on caution ahead of the
economic growth data on Friday and possibly the current account
deficit data as early as this week.
In the overnight indexed swap market, the benchmark
five-year swap rate and the one-year rate
both ended steady at 8.04 percent and 8.45
percent respectively.
(Editing by Anand Basu)