* 10-year benchmark bond yield ends steady at 8.56 pct * Hopes of more fund flows aiding sentiment for debt * For weekahead see By Gaurav Pai MUMBAI, Aug 28 Indian government bonds ended flat on Thursday ahead of critical economic growth data, but posted their biggest monthly gain in three months on the back of strong foreign buying. Bonds have also benefited this month after liquidity conditions have eased considerably after the Reserve Bank of India announced more frequent term repos and introduced overnight ones. The government also helped spark gains by announcing it would cut borrowing in for the April to September period by 160 billion rupees ($2.64 billion). Still, some of the optimism has faded given foreign institutional investors have almost reached the limit of debt they can buy. Failing to remove the limit would remove a key source of demand for bonds. "The market will be enthused if the GDP numbers are good and if there are signs that the industrial recovery looks sustainable. The effect of a prospective coal block allocations cancellation can be only predicted once we see the final order," said Killol Pandya, a senior fixed-income fund manager at LIC Nomura in Mumbai The 2024 10-year bond yield, which became the benchmark this month, closed steady at 8.56 percent. It rose 4 bps over the week, snapping a two-week falling spree. For the month, the Thomson Reuters 10-year benchmark yield fell 15 basis points in the month, the most since May this year. Foreign funds have bought debt worth $ 2.76 billion in August, as per official data. India's auction of 120 billion rupees ($1.98 billion) did not have much impact as the cut-off yields came largely within expectations. The market was cautious ahead of the economic growth data on Friday and possibly the current account deficit data as early as this week. In the overnight indexed swap market, the benchmark five-year swap rate and the one-year rate both ended steady at 8.04 percent and 8.45 percent respectively. ($1 = 60.5300 Indian rupee) (Editing by Anand Basu)