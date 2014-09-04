* 10-yr benchmark bond yield ends flat at 8.52 pct * Liquidity ample on government spending * Traders hope for a hike in FII debt investment limits By Gaurav Pai MUMBAI, Sept 4 Indian government bonds ended steady on Thursday as ample liquidity in the banking system and hopes of a peace accord between Ukraine and Russia offset concerns over a rise in oil prices. Uncertainty over when the government would increase the limit for foreign investors in debt continues to worry market participants. Regulatory data showed foreign investors bought debt worth $197.28 million on Wednesday, their fifth consecutive day of purchases. A rise in crude oil prices also made traders jittery. Crude oil prices rose off multi-month lows as the prospect of peace talks between Ukraine and Russia combined with strong U.S. economic data raised demand expectations. However, traders say easy cash conditions will continue to support bonds in the near term. Liquidity deficit in the banking system has dropped sharply due to government spending, allowing the overnight cash rate to hover below the repo rate. "Liquidity in the system should remain comfortable until the advance tax outflows happen in the middle of September. There are no major concerns given that RBI should continue to actively manage any significant volatility in cash rates" said Anoop Verma, senior vice-president, fixed income, at DCB Bank in Mumbai. Traders will also look for cues from the European Central Bank policy meet scheduled after market hours on Thursday. The ECB was discussing launching a programme of asset-backed security purchases at its ongoing policy meeting, Reuters reported on Thursday. The 2024 10-year bond yield, which became the benchmark last month, closed steady on the day at 8.52 percent. In the overnight indexed swap market, the benchmark five-year swap rate rose 2 bps to end at 8.02 percent, while the one-year rate ended steady at 8.45 percent. (Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)