* 10-yr benchmark bond yield ends flat at 8.52 pct * All eyes on U.S. nonfarm payrolls data * For weekahead, see By Gaurav Pai MUMBAI, Sept 5 Indian government bonds ended steady on Friday as comments by the central bank governor calling inflation still high offset hopes about continued foreign flows into the country after the European Central Bank cut interest rates. India's consumer price inflation may be below its peak but is still high due to supply-side constraints, Citigroup quoted Reserve Bank of India Governor Raghuram Rajan as saying during an investor conference in the United States. The reported comments come ahead of the August consumer price inflation data due next week, which comes before the central bank's policy review on Sept. 30. "The next most important data point for bonds will be the inflation data. If the CPI turns out to be more than 8 percent, that could lead to some pressure on yields," said Manish Wadhawan, head-interest rates at HSBC in Mumbai. The 2024 10-year bond yield, which became the benchmark last month, closed steady on the day at 8.52 percent. For the week, the yield fell 4 basis points given the anticipation ahead of the meeting of the ECB, which ended up cutting its interest rates to a record low and announcing additional asset purchases. Easy money created by loose central bank policies has been credited for sending large amounts of funds into higher-yielding emerging markets. Foreign investors in India have bought a net $17.84 billion worth of debt so far this year, as per regulatory data. But how long the Federal Reserve will continue its easy monetary policy will likely prove more important. Investors are thus awaiting the U.S. employment data later in the day, which could provide further clues about the timing of any withdrawal. In the overnight indexed swap market, the benchmark five-year swap rate ended steady at 8.02 percent, while the one-year rate rose 1 bp to 8.46 percent. (Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)