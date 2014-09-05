* 10-yr benchmark bond yield ends flat at 8.52 pct
* All eyes on U.S. nonfarm payrolls data
By Gaurav Pai
MUMBAI, Sept 5 Indian government bonds ended
steady on Friday as comments by the central bank governor
calling inflation still high offset hopes about continued
foreign flows into the country after the European Central Bank
cut interest rates.
India's consumer price inflation may be below its peak but
is still high due to supply-side constraints, Citigroup quoted
Reserve Bank of India Governor Raghuram Rajan as saying during
an investor conference in the United States.
The reported comments come ahead of the August consumer
price inflation data due next week, which comes before the
central bank's policy review on Sept. 30.
"The next most important data point for bonds will be the
inflation data. If the CPI turns out to be more than 8 percent,
that could lead to some pressure on yields," said Manish
Wadhawan, head-interest rates at HSBC in Mumbai.
The 2024 10-year bond yield, which became the
benchmark last month, closed steady on the day at 8.52 percent.
For the week, the yield fell 4 basis points given the
anticipation ahead of the meeting of the ECB, which ended up
cutting its interest rates to a record low and announcing
additional asset purchases.
Easy money created by loose central bank policies has been
credited for sending large amounts of funds into higher-yielding
emerging markets. Foreign investors in India have bought a net
$17.84 billion worth of debt so far this year, as per
regulatory data.
But how long the Federal Reserve will continue its easy
monetary policy will likely prove more important. Investors are
thus awaiting the U.S. employment data later in the day, which
could provide further clues about the timing of any withdrawal.
In the overnight indexed swap market, the benchmark
five-year swap rate ended steady at 8.02
percent, while the one-year rate rose 1 bp to
8.46 percent.
(Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)