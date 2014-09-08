* 10-yr benchmark bond yield ends 2 bps lower at 8.50 pct
* 14-yr benchmark bond yield closes 3 bps down at 8.65 pct
* Absence of weekly scheduled debt sale aids buying
By Neha Dasgupta
MUMBAI, Sept 8 Indian government bonds gained on
Monday as a fall in global oil prices raised expectation that
inflation would be kept in check, while hopes persisted that the
government would increase foreign investment limits.
Sentiment was also underpinned after data on Friday showed
U.S. employers added the fewest jobs in eight months in August,
reviving bets that the Federal Reserve might leave interest
rates near zero for longer than anticipated.
The gains shook up a lethargic bond market that has seen the
benchmark 10-year bond end steady for three
consecutive sessions.
Absence of a bond auction during the week also supported
buying.
"The momentum can sustain on lower crude prices and hope
that debt limits may be increased," said Harish Agarwal, a fixed
income trader with First Rand Bank.
The yield on the 14-year benchmark 2028 bond,
which was the most-traded on Monday, ended down 3 basis points
at 8.65 percent.
The 2024 10-year bond yield, which became the
benchmark last month, closed down 2 bps on the day at 8.50
percent.
Volumes increased on the electronic trading platform to
339.95 billion rupees ($5.64 billion) compared with 225.33
billion rupees on Friday.
Brent crude oil fell below $100 a barrel for the
first time in 14 months on Monday as Chinese and U.S. data
pointed to slower-than-expected growth in the world's top oil
consumers.
India imports two-thirds of its energy need, making oil
prices a key factor for inflation. The government is due to
release consumer prices data for August on Friday.
Traders also cited hopes that the government would raise the
investment limits for foreign institutional investors, given
that they have almost exhausted their $25 billion quota.
In the overnight indexed swap market, the benchmark
five-year swap rate ended down 4 bps at 7.98
percent, while the one-year rate fell 2 bps to
8.44 percent.
($1= 60.2900 rupees)
(Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)