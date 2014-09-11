* 10-yr benchmark bond yield ends 3 bps down at 8.51 pct * 14-yr bond yield closes 4 bps lower at 8.65 pct * 10-yr yld may not stay below 8.45 pct even if CPI benign-dealer By Neha Dasgupta MUMBAI, Sept 11 Indian government bonds gained on Thursday, snapping two days of losses after Brent crude fell to a two-year low, easing inflation fears a day before the release of data on consumer prices. Bonds also benefited from market speculation that the Reserve Bank of India might soon conduct its first buyback with markets, as part of the 500 billion rupees ($8.22 billion) set aside in the 2014/15 budget to switch shorter debt with longer-dated papers. In the previous two sessions, bonds had fallen on worries about earlier-than-expected U.S. rate hikes, which could dent the big foreign inflows into Indian shares and debt markets. "With CPI there's hope of a benign number, and if that comes to pass, a brief rally is likely," said Killol Pandya, a senior fixed-income fund manager at LIC Nomura in Mumbai. "But the 10-year yield is unlikely to sustain below 8.45 percent." The 2024 10-year bond yield, which became the benchmark last month, closed down 3 basis points on the day at 8.51 percent. The yield on the 14-year 2028 bond, which was the most-traded, ended down 4 bps at 8.65 percent. Volumes on the electronic trading platform rose to 315.15 billion rupees ($5.17 billion) from 220.13 billion rupees on Wednesday. Bonds gained after Brent crude fell to a two-year low below $97 a barrel, down for the sixth straight session as worries over ample supply and weak demand outweighed concerns that conflict in the Middle East could curb oil production. India, the world's fourth largest oil consumer, imports about 80 percent of its oil needs, making global crude prices important for its inflation outlook. The country is due to release data on consumer inflation for August on Friday, which is seen edging down to 7.80 percent from July's 7.96 percent, according to a Reuters poll of analysts. In the overnight indexed swap market, the benchmark five-year swap rate ended down 1 bp at 8.01 percent, while the one-year rate closed unchanged at 8.46 percent. ($1= 60.9275 rupees) (Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)