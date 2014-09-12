* 10-yr benchmark bond yield ends 1 bp down at 8.50 pct * 14-yr bond yield closes unchanged at 8.65 pct * Liquidity in focus as qtrly advance tax payments due next week By Neha Dasgupta MUMBAI, Sept 12 Indian government bonds edged up on Friday on hopes that consumer inflation due after market hours would have eased, and on comfort that the central bank would be willing to inject funds to deal with corporate tax outflows next week. India was due to release consumer price index for August at 1730 India time (1200 GMT), with analysts expecting inflation to have eased to 7.80 percent from July's 7.96 percent. Traders said yields are set to fall at least 2-3 basis points further if CPI slides below expectation. In addition, traders hope the Reserve Bank of India would inject cash regularly to offset the impact from advance tax payments by companies. "If the overnight rate stays near 8 percent, and CPI inflation is lower, the 10-year yield may fall to around 8.45 percent," said Debendra Kumar Dash, a fixed income trader at DCB Bank in Mumbai. The 2024 10-year bond yield, which became the benchmark last month, closed 1 bp lower on the day at 8.50 percent. For the week, the yield ended 2 bps lower. The yield on the 14-year 2028 bond, which was the most-traded, ended flat at 8.65 percent. Sentiment was also helped by aggressive demand at an auction of debt quotas for foreign investors on Thursday. India attracted 49.63 billion rupees ($814.61 million) worth of bids, much higher than the 30.17 billion rupees on offer, according to two dealers. Investors also remained comforted given that last month the RBI said it would conduct more frequent term repos in a bid to make borrowing more flexible as part of its revised liquidity management framework. Volumes on the electronic trading platform fell to 277.65 billion rupees ($4.58 billion) from 315.36 billion rupees on Thursday. In the overnight indexed swap market, the benchmark five-year swap rate ended down 1 bp at 8.00 percent, while the one-year rate closed 1 bp lower at 8.45 percent. ($1= 60.6500 rupees) (Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)