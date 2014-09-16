* 10-year benchmark bond yield ends steady at 8.50 pct * Traders await Fed meet outcome for near-term cues * 10-yr bond seen in 8.40-8.55 pct range over next month -trader By Swati Bhat MUMBAI, Sept 16 Indian government bond yields ended steady on Wednesday as investors refrained from adding large positions ahead of the outcome of what could be a pivotal meeting of the U.S. Federal Reserve. Mixed U.S. data is creating uncertainty over when the Fed will be moving to raise interest rates for the first time in eight years. The easy monetary conditions engineered by the central bank have helped spark a surge of foreign inflows into emerging markets such as India. Traders cited some support for bond markets on replacement demand from banks after the government bought back 127.61 billion rupees ($2.09 billion) worth of debt, although that was lower than the 200 bln rupees notified earlier in the day. "Some buying was seen after the repurchase auction cut-offs but otherwise market was dull with volumes also much lower," said Debendra Dash, a fixed income dealer with DCB Bank. "The Fed meeting outcome will be critical and no one wants to take positions ahead of that. Some hawkishness in the Fed's tone is factored in, so a more dovish tone can actually cause a small rally. The 10-year (bond) is likely to hold in a broad 8.40 to 8.55 percent range over the next month," he added. The benchmark 10-year bond yield ended steady at its previous close of 8.50 percent. Total volumes in the bond market stood at 198 billion rupees, much lower than the average 270 billion rupees over the last three months. As they wait for the Fed, traders will continue to monitor the movement in global crude oil prices for its impact on inflation. Brent crude fell slightly, staying under $98 a barrel on Tuesday. In the overnight indexed swap market, the benchmark 5-year swap rate ended down 2 basis points at 7.95 percent while the one-year rate ended steady at 8.44 percent. (1 US dollar = 61.0850 Indian rupee) (Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)