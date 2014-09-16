* 10-year benchmark bond yield ends steady at 8.50 pct
* Traders await Fed meet outcome for near-term cues
* 10-yr bond seen in 8.40-8.55 pct range over next month
-trader
By Swati Bhat
MUMBAI, Sept 16 Indian government bond yields
ended steady on Wednesday as investors refrained from adding
large positions ahead of the outcome of what could be a pivotal
meeting of the U.S. Federal Reserve.
Mixed U.S. data is creating uncertainty over when the Fed
will be moving to raise interest rates for the first time in
eight years. The easy monetary conditions engineered by the
central bank have helped spark a surge of foreign inflows into
emerging markets such as India.
Traders cited some support for bond markets on replacement
demand from banks after the government bought back 127.61
billion rupees ($2.09 billion) worth of debt, although that was
lower than the 200 bln rupees notified earlier in the day.
"Some buying was seen after the repurchase auction cut-offs
but otherwise market was dull with volumes also much lower,"
said Debendra Dash, a fixed income dealer with DCB Bank.
"The Fed meeting outcome will be critical and no one wants
to take positions ahead of that. Some hawkishness in the Fed's
tone is factored in, so a more dovish tone can actually cause a
small rally. The 10-year (bond) is likely to hold in a broad
8.40 to 8.55 percent range over the next month," he added.
The benchmark 10-year bond yield ended steady
at its previous close of 8.50 percent.
Total volumes in the bond market stood at 198 billion
rupees, much lower than the average 270 billion rupees over the
last three months.
As they wait for the Fed, traders will continue to monitor
the movement in global crude oil prices for its impact on
inflation. Brent crude fell slightly, staying under $98 a barrel
on Tuesday.
In the overnight indexed swap market, the benchmark 5-year
swap rate ended down 2 basis points at 7.95
percent while the one-year rate ended steady at
8.44 percent.
(1 US dollar = 61.0850 Indian rupee)
(Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)