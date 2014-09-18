(Corrects headline and first paragraph to say bond yields
steady for 3rd session not 2nd)
* 10-year benchmark bond yield ends steady at 8.50 pct
* No proposal yet to raise FII debt limit: India cbank
deputy
* Volumes slide more as cautious traders eye Fed policy
outcome
By Neha Dasgupta
MUMBAI, Sept 17 Indian government bond yields
ended steady for a third straight session on Wednesday, ahead of
the outcome of the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy meeting, which
is expected to offer fresh clues on when it plans to begin
lifting interest rates.
India, among other emerging markets, has benefited from the
U.S. Fed's loose monetary policies. Foreign institutional
investors (FIIs) have bought a net $18.75 billion worth of debt
so far this year.
However, FIIs have used up almost all of their existing $25
billion limit, raising caution. Reserve Bank of India Deputy
Governor H.R. Khan said on Tuesday there was no proposal yet on
raising the limits.
That could cap any significant gains in government bonds,
analysts said, although debt markets could be hit should the Fed
signal early rate hikes.
"Barring a sharp move in US treasury yields above 2.75
percent, we think Indian government bond yields should remain in
current band or head a bit lower in the near term given
improving macro and fiscal factors ," said Bekxy Kuriakose, head
of fixed income trading at Principal PNB Asset Management.
The benchmark 10-year bond yield ended steady
at its previous close of 8.50 percent.
Shorter-end bond yields, particularly 7.28 percent 2019
, ended down 3 basis points at 8.52 percent from
Tuesday's close of 8.55 percent.
The market is also awaiting the next tranche of debt
buyback, as indicated by the central bank deputy on Tuesday,
after the RBI bought 127.6 billion rupees ($2.10 billion) in the
last session.
Overnight cash rates remained comfortably near the
repo rate as the central bank continued to inject
liquidity through variable overnight repo auctions as well as
through the daily liquidity adjustment facility.
Total volumes in the bond market fell to 184.25 billion
rupees, lower than Tuesday's 198.9 billion rupees, as well as
below the daily average in the last three months.
In the overnight indexed swap market, the benchmark 5-year
swap rate and the one-year rate
ended down 1 bp each at 7.94 percent and 8.43
percent.
($1 = 60.9000 rupees)
(Editing by Sunil Nair)