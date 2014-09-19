* 10-year bond yield ends flat at 8.45 pct * Yield drops to 8.44 pct early, lowest since Oct. 11, 2013 * H2 borrowing sked, policy to be next key triggers for mkt By Swati Bhat MUMBAI, Sept 19 India's benchmark 10-year bond hit its highest level in more than 11 months on Friday, boosted by positive sentiment following the U.S. Federal Reserve's stance on rates, but the 120-billion-rupee debt sale later in the session pushed prices off intraday highs. Traders expect the rally in debt prices to sustain on hopes foreign investors would continue to bet on India despite some concerns about U.S. interest rates. Foreign investors have bought a net domestic debt of over $19 billion so far. The market is expected to hold in a tight range early next week with investors awaiting the second-half borrowing schedule announcement while some caution will also prevail ahead of the central bank's monetary policy review on Sept. 30. Though the central bank is expected to keep rates unchanged, the tone of the policy statement will be crucial for investors. "There are no fresh triggers due on the domestic front next week except the borrowing calendar. I expect the 10-year to hold in a 8.45 to 8.50 percent range," said Anil Bankey, chief dealer at SBI DFHI Ltd, a primary dealership in Mumbai. Some traders said the 10-year paper could move towards 8.40 percent next week if foreign fund buying continues. The benchmark 10-year bond yield ended flat at 8.45 percent. The 10-year bond yield hit 8.44 percent in early trade, its lowest level since Oct. 11, 2013. On the week, yields dropped 5 basis points, their third straight weekly fall. The central bank sold 120 billion rupees worth of bonds, including 60 billion rupees of the benchmark 10-year paper. Traders will also continue to monitor global crude oil prices and movement in U.S. yields for direction next week. Brent crude slipped towards $97 a barrel on Friday, not far above 26-month lows reached at the start of the week, as OPEC talk of a production cut failed to calm market nerves about ample supply at a time of fragile demand. Total volumes in the bond market stood at 265 billion Indian rupees ($4.34 billion) compared to the average 280 billion rupees over the last three months. In the overnight indexed swap market, the benchmark 5-year swap rate closed up 1 basis points at 7.87 percent while the one-year rate also rose 1 bp to 8.42 percent. (1 US dollar = 60.7850 Indian rupee) (Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)