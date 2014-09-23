* 10-year bond yield ends 3 bps higher at 8.47 pct
* Volumes fall below average of last three sessions
* Don't see yields going up unless RBI policy big negative:
dealer
By Neha Dasgupta
MUMBAI, Sept 23 India's benchmark 10-year bond
fell on Tuesday, retreating from a one-year high hit in the
previous session, as investors booked profits ahead of the
government's announcement of its borrowing plans for the second
half of the fiscal year.
The 10-year bond yield had
touched a one-year low of 8.42 percent on Monday, on hopes the
government would cut its borrowing for the remainder of the year
ending in March 2015.
Markets are also seen range-bound ahead of the Reserve Bank
of India's policy review on Sept. 30. The central bank is
expected to keep rates on hold but its statement will be
scrutinised.
"I don't see too much of an upside on yields from here and
the psychological level for 10-year yield is 8.50 percent, which
is unlikely to break unless there's a big negative trigger from
RBI policy," said Baljinder Singh, a senior dealer with Andhra
Bank.
The 10-year benchmark bond yield ended up 3 basis points at
8.47 versus Monday's close of 8.44 percent.
The total volumes on the electronic trading platform also
fell to 253.55 billion rupees ($4.16 billion), much below the
average trading volumes in the last three sessions.
The government is due to borrow 2.32 trillion rupees in the
second half of the fiscal year, according to its budget,
although that could increase to 2.48 trillion rupees to include
the 160-billion-rupee cut in the first half of the year.
In the overnight indexed swap market, the benchmark
five-year swap rate closed up 3 bps at 7.83
percent, while the one-year rate ended flat at
8.40 percent.
($1 = 60.9380 rupees)
(Editing by Anand Basu)