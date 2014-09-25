* 10-year bond yield ends 1 bp higher at 8.49 pct * Caution ahead of govt's borrowing calendar due on Friday * Bonds to stay range-bound until RBI policy review on Sept. 30 By Gaurav Pai MUMBAI, Sept 25 Indian bonds ended lower on Thursday after a government bonds buyback result disappointed traders, while caution prevailed ahead of the government's announcement of the borrowing calendar for October-March period. The government bought back 60.44 billion rupees of bonds versus its initial target of 80 billion rupees. All eyes are now on the government's borrowing calendar for the second half of the current fiscal year. The government is scheduled to borrow 2.32 trillion rupees($37.94 billion) through bonds in this period, excluding 160 billion rupees that was not auctioned in the April-September period, which could be added to the scheduled amount. "It appears that the government may want to wait for more stability before it cuts down its borrowings target. Market should stay range bound in the near term," said Kaushal Mehta, head of fixed income at LKP Securities, a debt brokerage in Mumbai. Traders also stayed light ahead of the monetary policy review due on Sept. 30 on speculation that the Reserve Bank of India will lower the held-to-maturity (HTM) amount for bonds. A reduction in the HTM could spur some sell-off as that would mean banks will have to mark to market a higher portion of their bond holdings. A Reuters poll showed that the central bank will probably wait until the April-June quarter of next year to loosen policy as it wants to cool inflation before trying to spur growth. The 10-year benchmark bond yield ended up 1 basis point at 8.49 percent, with volumes of 232 billion rupees compared with a recent daily average of 300 billion rupees. In the overnight indexed swap market, the benchmark five-year swap rate closed 1 bp up at 7.85 percent, while the one-year rate ended flat at 8.40 percent. ($1 = 61.1500 Indian rupee) (Editing by Anand Basu)