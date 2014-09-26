* 10-year bond yield ends 5 bps lower at 8.44 pct * India to borrow 2.40 trln rupees in H2 of 2014/15 * S&P upgrades India's sovereign credit outlook * Bonds to stay range-bound until RBI policy review on Sept. 30 By Gaurav Pai MUMBAI, Sept 26 Indian bonds rallied on Friday, posting their fourth consecutive week of gains, after Standard & Poor's upgraded India's sovereign credit outlook, raising the prospects of greater foreign portfolio investors in bond markets. India will borrow 2.40 trillion rupees ($39.25 billion) via bonds in the second half of the fiscal year, taking the annual borrowing for the year to 5.92 trillion rupees, said Finance Secretary Arvind Mayaram, after market hours on Friday. Standard and Poor's raised the outlook for India's "BBB-minus" rating back to "stable" from "negative," in a validation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ambitious agenda of economic and fiscal reforms. Still, any further gains are likely to be tempered since foreign institutional investors have almost reached their $25 billion limit in government bonds. "It's unlikely that we will see any significant rally in long bonds from here. Yields have softened quite a lot recently in this space, but there's a chance that shorter bonds may gain in the coming days," said Soumyajit Niyogi, analyst, interest rate & equity at SBI DFHI, a primary dealership. The 10-year benchmark bond yield ended 5 basis points lower at 8.44 percent, with volumes of around 373 billion rupees, higher than a recent daily average of 300 billion rupees. It fell 1 bp over the week. Analysts also expect some caution ahead of the Reserve Bank of India's monetary policy review due on Sept. 30. A Reuters poll showed that the central bank will probably wait until the April-June quarter of next year to loosen policy as it wants to cool inflation before trying to spur growth. In the overnight indexed swap market, the benchmark five-year swap rate closed 7 bps lower at 7.78 percent, while the one-year rate ended 2 bps lower at 8.38 percent. ($1 = 61.1400 Indian rupee) (Editing by Anand Basu)