* 10-year bond yield ends up 2 bps at 8.51 pct * Plans to cut banks' HTM ratio starting Jan hurts prices * 10-year bond yield drops for third straight month By Swati Bhat MUMBAI, Sept 30 India's benchmark 10-year bonds fell for a second consecutive session on Tuesday, hitting their lowest level in 2-1/2 weeks after the central bank said it plans to cut banks' held-to-maturity (HTM) ratio by 2 percentage points in stages starting in January. The back-to-back falls end what has been three consecutive months of gains that allowed the 10-bond yield to fall 23 basis points for the quarter, its biggest fall since the April-June quarter in 2013. Strong overseas inflows on growing confidence that the central bank was committed to fighting inflation have helped spark a rally in bonds. Foreign institutional investors have bought a net $19.65 billion worth of debt so far this year, but they have already almost reached their allocation of $25 billion. The Reserve Bank of India on Tuesday kept the repo rate unchanged at 8.0 percent as widely expected, and signalled it would refrain from cutting interest rates until it is confident that consumer inflation can be reduced to 6 percent by January 2016. "The cut in HTM hurt bonds. Banks who buy fresh stock from January 2015 will not be able to mark it under HTM and they need to start planning now. There will be pressure on banks portfolios and thus on yields," said Anil Bankey, head of fixed income at SBI DFHI, a primary dealership. The benchmark 10-year bond yield ended up 2 basis points at 8.51 percent. The yield touched 8.52 percent during the session, its highest level since Sept. 11. The cut in HTM ratio could prompt banks to trade debt more actively as it will reduce the incentive of parking securities until maturity and force lenders to mark more securities to market on a daily basis, leading to potential gains or losses. On the month however, yields fell 5 basis points. Analysts remain hopeful about bond yields especially given falling crude prices are expected to ease inflationary pressures. Citi India in a note however said they expect the bond yields to edge lower and trade in an 8.25 to 8.50 percent range due to the softening trend in retail inflation, stable funding rate and reduced supply concerns. In the overnight indexed swap market, the benchmark five-year swap rate closed 4 bps higher at 7.87 percent, while the one-year rate also rose 4 bps to 8.45 percent. (Editing by Anand Basu)