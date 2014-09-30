* 10-year bond yield ends up 2 bps at 8.51 pct
* Plans to cut banks' HTM ratio starting Jan hurts prices
* 10-year bond yield drops for third straight month
By Swati Bhat
MUMBAI, Sept 30 India's benchmark 10-year bonds
fell for a second consecutive session on Tuesday, hitting their
lowest level in 2-1/2 weeks after the central bank said it plans
to cut banks' held-to-maturity (HTM) ratio by 2 percentage
points in stages starting in January.
The back-to-back falls end what has been three consecutive
months of gains that allowed the 10-bond yield to
fall 23 basis points for the quarter, its biggest fall since the
April-June quarter in 2013.
Strong overseas inflows on growing confidence that the
central bank was committed to fighting inflation have helped
spark a rally in bonds. Foreign institutional investors have
bought a net $19.65 billion worth of debt so far this year, but
they have already almost reached their allocation of $25
billion.
The Reserve Bank of India on Tuesday kept the repo rate
unchanged at 8.0 percent as widely expected, and signalled it
would refrain from cutting interest rates until it is confident
that consumer inflation can be reduced to 6 percent by January
2016.
"The cut in HTM hurt bonds. Banks who buy fresh stock from
January 2015 will not be able to mark it under HTM and they need
to start planning now. There will be pressure on banks
portfolios and thus on yields," said Anil Bankey, head of fixed
income at SBI DFHI, a primary dealership.
The benchmark 10-year bond yield ended up 2
basis points at 8.51 percent. The yield touched 8.52 percent
during the session, its highest level since Sept. 11.
The cut in HTM ratio could prompt banks to trade debt more
actively as it will reduce the incentive of parking securities
until maturity and force lenders to mark more securities to
market on a daily basis, leading to potential gains or losses.
On the month however, yields fell 5 basis points.
Analysts remain hopeful about bond yields especially given
falling crude prices are expected to ease inflationary
pressures.
Citi India in a note however said they expect the bond
yields to edge lower and trade in an 8.25 to 8.50 percent range
due to the softening trend in retail inflation, stable funding
rate and reduced supply concerns.
In the overnight indexed swap market, the benchmark
five-year swap rate closed 4 bps higher at 7.87
percent, while the one-year rate also rose 4
bps to 8.45 percent.
(Editing by Anand Basu)