* 10-year bond yield ends down 3 bps at 8.45 percent * Fall in oil prices, strong rupee aid bonds * Investors await Fed minutes on Wednesday, CPI on Oct 13 MUMBAI, Oct 7 Indian government bonds gained on Tuesday as concerns over inflation eased with global oil prices declining while a stronger rupee and value buying after a long weekend also aided sentiment in bonds. India imports nearly 80 percent of its oil requirement and a fall in oil prices will have a salutary impact on consumer price inflation, the key gauge the central bank follows to decide on its interest rate stance. Brent crude oil fell towards $92 a barrel on Tuesday, pushing towards 27-month lows as weak demand and ample supply outweighed the price support from a weaker dollar. "We expect the 10-year to trade between 8.40 and 8.50 in the near term. For it to break below 8.40, there has to be a further fall in crude prices and a significant dip in the consumer price inflation due next week," said Puneet Pal, head of fixed income at BNP Paribas Asset Management in Mumbai. The benchmark 10-year bond yield closed down 3 basis points on the day at 8.45 percent. It recovered from its 2-1/2-week high hit last week over uncertainty about the Reserve Bank of India's policy review. All eyes are now on the Federal Reserve's September meeting minutes due on Wednesday for further cues about the impending reversal of the central bank's accommodative stance. Bonds also rallied on hopes that a slowing Eurozone economy will opt for bigger quantitative easing in the coming days. A day after German industrial orders saw their biggest monthly drop since the height of the global financial crisis in 2009, data showed its industrial output for August plunged by 4.0 percent, also the biggest fall in five years. In the overnight indexed swap market, the benchmark five-year swap rate closed 6 basis points lower at 7.80 percent while the one-year rate ended 3 bps lower at 8.41 percent. (Reporting by Mumbai Treasury Team; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)