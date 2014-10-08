* 10-year bond yield ends down 4 bps at 8.41 percent * Speculation of change in FII debt limits * Investors await Fed minutes on Wednesday, CPI on Oct 13 MUMBAI, Oct 8 India's 10-year benchmark bonds rallied on Wednesday, with the yield hitting the lowest in more than a year on speculation that the government may soon announce the enhancement of debt limits for foreign portfolio investors. Bonds also got a late push after Reserve Bank of India deputy governor H. R. Khan said the central bank is working on an international settlement agreement for local bonds. For now the settlement will for government bonds only, Khan said at a conference on Wednesday. According to the latest regulatory data, foreign funds have exhausted almost 100 percent of the $25 billion limit allocated to them. Foreign banks were active buyers, according to traders, helping spark the gains. "Speculation of greater FII debt limits has been there for some time, but the central bank has been making mixed statements on this matter," said Alok Singh, chief investment officer - fixed income at BoI AXA Asset Management in Mumbai. The 10-year bond yield closed down 4 basis points on the day at 8.41 percent, after hitting 8.4014 percent, its lowest since Sept. 18, 2013. Bonds were also helped as Brent crude dipped below $91 a barrel on Wednesday to its lowest since June 2012. All eyes will also now be on the Federal Reserve's September meeting minutes due later in the day for further cues about the impending reversal of the Fed's accommodative stance. Meanwhile the International Monetary Fund cut its global economic growth forecasts for the third time this year on Tuesday, warning of weaker growth in core euro zone countries, Japan and big emerging markets like Brazil. This has raised the prospect of continued expansionist monetary policies from global central banks, traders said. In the overnight indexed swap market, the benchmark five-year swap rate closed 8 basis points lower at 7.72 percent while the one-year rate ended 5 bps lower at 8.36 percent. (Reporting by Mumbai Treasury Team; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)