* 10-year bond yield ends up 6 bps at 8.47 percent * RBI's Open Market Operation announcement hits sentiment * Traders await debt auction on Friday, CPI on Oct 13 By Gaurav Pai MUMBAI, Oct 9 Indian government bonds posted their biggest single-day loss in almost two months on Thursday after the Reserve Bank of India's unexpected debt sale announcement, halting three straight days of gains. The central bank said late on Wednesday that it will sell 100 billion rupees ($1.64 billion) of bonds through open market operations (OMO) on Monday. The timing of the OMO sale announcement, which came after the 10-year bond had touched its highest in over a year, raised concerns the central bank may not be comfortable with a big fall in bond yields as that may undermine its anti-inflation stance. However, sources said the central bank's OMO sale was a cash draining exercise and not yield management. "After three days of big gains, this small course correction was natural. However this does not mean that the existing bullish sentiment for debt has taken a hit," said Killol Pandya, senior fund manager, debt at LIC Nomura Asset Management in Mumbai. The fall in Indian bond prices was in contrast with a rally in other emerging market bond and stock markets after traders viewed the minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve's latest policy meeting as suggesting a continued accommodative stance on monetary policy. Traders estimate the system liquidity surplus currently is around 300 billion-400 billion rupees ($4.92-$6.56 billion). Overall, funds worth 400 billion rupees will leave the system before Oct. 15 after the open market sale, given scheduled bond and state development loans auctions. Pandya said the bunched up outflows could lead to some pressure on the overnight rates, but any significant shock to liquidity is very unlikely. The 10-year bond yield closed up 6 basis points on the day at 8.47 percent, after hitting 8.4806 percent during the session. In the overnight indexed swap market, the benchmark five-year swap rate closed 2 basis points lower at 7.70 percent while the one-year rate ended unchanged at 8.36 percent. ($1 = 60.9800 Indian rupee) (Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)