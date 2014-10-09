* 10-year bond yield ends up 6 bps at 8.47 percent
* RBI's Open Market Operation announcement hits sentiment
* Traders await debt auction on Friday, CPI on Oct 13
By Gaurav Pai
MUMBAI, Oct 9 Indian government bonds posted
their biggest single-day loss in almost two months on Thursday
after the Reserve Bank of India's unexpected debt sale
announcement, halting three straight days of gains.
The central bank said late on Wednesday that it will sell
100 billion rupees ($1.64 billion) of bonds through open market
operations (OMO) on Monday.
The timing of the OMO sale announcement, which came after
the 10-year bond had touched its highest in over a year, raised
concerns the central bank may not be comfortable with a big fall
in bond yields as that may undermine its anti-inflation stance.
However, sources said the central bank's OMO sale was a cash
draining exercise and not yield management.
"After three days of big gains, this small course correction
was natural. However this does not mean that the existing
bullish sentiment for debt has taken a hit," said Killol Pandya,
senior fund manager, debt at LIC Nomura Asset Management in
Mumbai.
The fall in Indian bond prices was in contrast with a rally
in other emerging market bond and stock markets after traders
viewed the minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve's latest policy
meeting as suggesting a continued accommodative stance on
monetary policy.
Traders estimate the system liquidity surplus currently is
around 300 billion-400 billion rupees ($4.92-$6.56 billion).
Overall, funds worth 400 billion rupees will leave the
system before Oct. 15 after the open market sale, given
scheduled bond and state development loans auctions.
Pandya said the bunched up outflows could lead to some
pressure on the overnight rates, but any significant shock to
liquidity is very unlikely.
The 10-year bond yield closed up 6 basis
points on the day at 8.47 percent, after hitting 8.4806 percent
during the session.
In the overnight indexed swap market, the benchmark
five-year swap rate closed 2 basis points lower
at 7.70 percent while the one-year rate ended
unchanged at 8.36 percent.
($1 = 60.9800 Indian rupee)
