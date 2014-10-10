* 10-year bond yield ends down 1 bp at 8.46 percent * Traders await CPI, central bank's OMO on Monday * 10-yr bond rose to highest in more than a year this week By Gaurav Pai MUMBAI, Oct 9 Indian government bonds rose slightly on Friday as traders covered positions after a sharp selloff in the previous session, which marked the biggest single-day loss in almost two months. However, the upside was capped ahead of an unscheduled bond sale and consumer price inflation data due on Monday. Some traders said this addition to the debt supply is not a major concern as liquidity in the banking system remains abundant and sentiment for bonds is buoyant. "Given that equity and commodity markets are struggling, the sentiment for debt will remain good," said Soumyajit Niyogi, a research analyst at SBI DFHI, a primary dealership in Mumbai. "We expect a softening of the consumer price inflation in September and do not see the extra bonds sale due next week causing any major disruption in yields." Consumer prices in September were forecast to have risen 7.2 percent, according to a Reuters poll of 28 economists, weaker than 7.8 percent in August. It would also be the lowest inflation reading since the indicator was introduced in 2012. Traders also waited for August industrial output data due post-market hours for direction. Earlier in the week, the 10-year bond rose to its highest in more than a year, amid speculation that policymakers were considering an increase in the foreign investment limits for debt. But all gains were erased after a central bank announcement on Wednesday where it unexpectedly said it would sell 100 billion rupees ($1.63 billion) of bonds through open market operations (OMO) on Monday. The 10-year bond yield closed down 1 basis point on the day at 8.46 percent, falling 2 bps over the week. The yield has fallen in four of the five previous weeks. In the overnight indexed swap market, the benchmark five-year swap rate closed 1 basis point higher at 7.71 percent, while the one-year rate ended 1 basis point lower at 8.35 percent. (1 US dollar = 61.3000 Indian rupee) (Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)