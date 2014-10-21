* 10-year bond yield ends up 1 bps at 8.37 pct

* Decision to auction coal blocks aids sentiment

* Tightening liquidity seen limiting gains

By Gaurav Pai

MUMBAI, Oct 21 Indian government bonds fell on Tuesday as tighter liquidity conditions ahead of a long weekend erased the positive impact from the government's decision to auction coal blocks in the latest reforms by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The overnight cash rate rose as much as 8.80 percent, much higher than the repo rate, due to festival-related cash withdrawals at banks. Indian markets are closed on Thursday and Friday for the festival of Diwali.

The tight liquidity offset the government's announcement on Monday to open up the coal industry to private players and its move towards selling a stake in a state-run oil company.

These announcements came after the government announced fuel reforms on Saturday, while the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party won two state elections on Sunday.

"While liquidity issues have been a drain on government bond trading in the past two sessions, the price trend line remains up, given the improving macros and promise of further reforms from the central government," said Killol Pandya, senior fund manager, debt at LIC Nomura Asset Management in Mumbai.

The benchmark 10-year bond yield ended up 1 basis point (bp) at 8.37 percent. The yield had touched an intra-day low of 8.3449 percent last week, its lowest since Sept. 5, 2013.

Broader sentiment remained positive, helped by better-than-expected factory output data in China.

India's five-year swap rate rose 7 bps to 7.52 percent, while the one-year rate ended flat at 8.06 percent, levels last seen in July 2013. (Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)