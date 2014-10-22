* 10-year bond yield ends 1 bp down to 8.36 pct

* Caution ahead of long weekend

* Sentiment positive on hopes of more reforms

By Gaurav Pai

MUMBAI, Oct 22 Indian government bonds edged up on Wednesday on hopes for further reforms from the government and earlier-than-expected rate cuts from the central bank, but tighter liquidity conditions ahead of a long weekend limited gains.

The benchmark 10-year bond yield fell 3 basis points for the week, a third consecutive weekly fall.

Sentiment this week was boosted after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government ended fuel price controls, opened up the coal sector and after results showed his Bharatiya Janata Party winning two state elections.

Overnight index swap markets rallied to levels last seen in July 2013 as a result, raising expectations that fuel reforms could lower inflation and spark earlier-than-expected rate cuts.

Markets are closed on Thursday and Friday due to national holidays.

Bank of America said in a note on Tuesday that the 10-year yield should slip to 8 to 8.25 percent by March. It predicts that the RBI will cut policy rates in February given expectations the central bank will meet its 6 percent January 2016 inflation target.

The benchmark 10-year bond yield ended down 1 basis point (bp) at 8.36 percent. The yield had touched an intra-day low of 8.3449 percent last week, its lowest since Sept. 5, 2013.

India's five-year swap rate fell 4 bps to 7.48 percent, while the one-year rate ended 4 bps lower at 8.02 percent, levels last seen in July 2013.

However, tighter liquidity ahead of the long weekend limited gains. The overnight cash rate rose as much as 9.10 percent on Wednesday, much higher than the repo rate, with the rate in secured CBLO market also hitting a high of 9 percent. (Editing by Anand Basu)