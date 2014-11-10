* 10-year bond yield falls 3 bps to 8.18 pct

* 10-yr bond has fallen 10 bps so far in November

* All eyes on inflation data due on Wednesday

By Gaurav Pai

MUMBAI, Nov 10 Indian bonds hovered near a 15-month high on Monday, gaining for five of the past six sessions as investors bet data later this week will show inflation continuing to ease, thus raising hopes the central bank will cut interest rates earlier than expected.

India is set to post consumer inflation data on Wednesday, the last indicator before the Reserve Bank of India's policy review on Dec. 2. The consumer price index had eased to 6.46 percent in September, the lowest since the series was introduced in January 2012.

Traders say easing inflation could lead the RBI to cut rates by December or February, earlier than previous expectations of an easing in the April-June quarter.

The benchmark 10-year bond yield has dropped 10 basis points so far in November.

"I think the current rally is mainly liquidity driven," said Surendran A.V., head of treasury at Dhanlaxmi Bank in Mumbai.

"It appears that there is still some steam left in the rally."

The benchmark 10-year bond yield closed down 3 basis points at 8.18 percent on Monday.

In another sign of the strong optimism in bond markets, the central bank saw strong demand for its sale of 100 billion rupees ($1.63 billion) in 42-day cash management bills (CMBs), with the cut-off set at 8.2466 percent.

India's five-year swap rate closed flat at 7.38 percent, while the one-year rate fell 3 basis points to 7.97 percent. ($1 = 61.4700 rupee) (Editing by Anand Basu)