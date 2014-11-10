* 10-year bond yield falls 3 bps to 8.18 pct
* 10-yr bond has fallen 10 bps so far in November
* All eyes on inflation data due on Wednesday
By Gaurav Pai
MUMBAI, Nov 10 Indian bonds hovered near a
15-month high on Monday, gaining for five of the past six
sessions as investors bet data later this week will show
inflation continuing to ease, thus raising hopes the central
bank will cut interest rates earlier than expected.
India is set to post consumer inflation data on Wednesday,
the last indicator before the Reserve Bank of India's policy
review on Dec. 2. The consumer price index had
eased to 6.46 percent in September, the lowest since the series
was introduced in January 2012.
Traders say easing inflation could lead the RBI to cut rates
by December or February, earlier than previous expectations of
an easing in the April-June quarter.
The benchmark 10-year bond yield has dropped
10 basis points so far in November.
"I think the current rally is mainly liquidity driven," said
Surendran A.V., head of treasury at Dhanlaxmi Bank in Mumbai.
"It appears that there is still some steam left in the
rally."
The benchmark 10-year bond yield closed down
3 basis points at 8.18 percent on Monday.
In another sign of the strong optimism in bond markets, the
central bank saw strong demand for its sale of 100 billion
rupees ($1.63 billion) in 42-day cash management bills (CMBs),
with the cut-off set at 8.2466 percent.
India's five-year swap rate closed flat at
7.38 percent, while the one-year rate fell 3
basis points to 7.97 percent.
($1 = 61.4700 rupee)
(Editing by Anand Basu)