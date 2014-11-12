* 10-year bond yield falls 3 bps to 8.16 pct

* 10-yr bond down 12 bps so far in November

* State-run bank employees to return on Thurs after 1-day strike

By Gaurav Pai

MUMBAI, Nov 12 India's benchmark 10-year bond hit a 15-month high on Wednesday on hopes data later in the day would show easing retail inflation, with sentiment also osted by expectations of strong buying by foreign funds.

Consumer inflation for October, due after market hours, is expected to have eased to a record low of 5.80 percent, according to a Reuters poll.

Meanwhile, strong foreign demand at Tuesday's auction of unutilised debt limits also raised hopes for continued buying by overseas investors in the coming days.

Traders said there was good buying from foreign funds on Wednesday. While the debt limit for foreign portfolio investors in government securities stands exhausted, that for long term-sovereign funds still has ample room, as per official data.

Foreign funds bought debt worth close to $597 million in November so far, as per regulatory data, taking their tally for the year to $23.1 billion.

"There was talk that sovereign funds were on the buy side in government bonds. Also oil prices are continuing their slide," said a trader at a debt brokerage.

The benchmark 10-year bond yield closed down 3 basis point at 8.16 percent on Wednesday, after touching 8.15 percent, a level last seen on Aug. 8, 2013. It has dropped 12 basis points so far in November.

While the rally has been on hopes that RBI may cut rates sooner than previously expected, senior central bank officials have warned that fall in consumer inflation is still not in line with the stated target of 6 percent by January 2016.

Meanwhile, state-run bank employees that were on a nation-wide strike on Wednesday, are expected to return to work on Thursday.

Trading volumes in government bonds however did not see a very large impact due to the strike unlike in foreign exchange where volumes dropped to nearly a half, dealers said.

India's five-year swap rate closed 1 bp lower at 7.40 percent, while the one-year rate fell 2 bps to 7.99 percent.