* 10-year bond yield rises 6 bps to 8.22 pct
* Traders say fall in CPI and rebound in IIP was on expected
lines
* Market to stay range bound until policy review on Dec. 2
By Gaurav Pai
MUMBAI, Nov 13 India's benchmark 10-year bond
posted its biggest single-day fall in three months on
profit-taking after the retail consumer inflation data and the
industrial production data were largely in line with market
expectations.
Traders said sentiment was also affected due to recent
hawkish statement from several central bank officials on
inflation, since this made early rate cuts from the central
bank, far less likely.
Two deputy governors and one executive director at the
Reserve Bank of India have said recently they would prefer to
see some stability in the inflation data, before they consider a
cut in interest rates.
"A pull back was always on the cards after the big rally. It
now appears that governor Rajan will wait for a few more months
before he reaches any conclusion about the inflation trend,"
said Kaushal Mehta, head of fixed income at LKP Securities, a
debt brokerage in Mumbai.
India's economic outlook brightened on Wednesday with a
surprise pickup in industrial output and further
cooling in consumer prices, data showed, boosting
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's bid to end the longest slowdown
in growth in decades.
Industrial output unexpectedly grew 2.5 percent year-on-year
in September while retail inflation slowed to 5.52 percent in
October, but traders said this was largely in line with market
expectations, especially after the rally seen ahead of the data.
Bonds have been rallying on hopes that this falling trend in
inflation would allow the RBI to cut rates as early as in its
Dec. 2 policy review. The 10-year benchmark bond yield had
dropped 12 basis points this month and 36 bps since Oct. 1 until
the last session, on this expectation.
The benchmark 10-year bond yield closed up 6
bps at 8.22 percent on Thursday, the largest single-day rise
since Aug. 5 this year. On Wednesday, it touched 8.15 percent, a
level last seen on Aug. 8, 2013.
India's five-year swap rate closed 6 bps
higher at 7.46 percent, while the one-year rate
also rose 6 bps to 8.05 percent.
