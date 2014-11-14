* 10-yr bond yield ends unchanged at 8.22 percent

* Traders say fall in WPI was on expected lines

* Market to stay range-bound until policy review on Dec. 2

By Gaurav Pai

MUMBAI, Nov 14 India's benchmark 10-year bond posted its first weekly loss in six as investors continued to take profits after a rally driven by hopes of an early interest rate cut by the central bank due to easing inflation.

Data on Friday showed the wholesale price index rose an annual 1.77 percent last month, its slowest since September 2009. Data out earlier this week showed consumer inflation easing for a third straight month.

Still, investors have pared back expectations for immediate rate cuts, given some had anticipated the Reserve Bank of India to ease monetary policy as early as its next meeting on Dec. 2.

Recent comments by central bank officials expressing concern about inflation are cementing bets the earliest the RBI would cut rates would be at its February policy review.

"If some traders think they have bitten off more than they can chew, they would like to offload some of their purchases," said Killol Pandya, senior fund manager, debt at LIC Nomura Asset Management in Mumbai.

"But macro indicators are only pointing towards a overwhelmingly bullish trend for bonds."

The benchmark 10-year bond yield closed unchanged at 8.22 percent on Friday, after registering the largest single-day rise since Aug. 5 this year on Thursday.

The benchmark bond yield rose 1 basis point this week, bouncing back after hitting a 15-month low on Tuesday.

Next week, traders will keep their focus on oil prices, which are at four-year lows near $77 a barrel, as markets count down the days ahead of the RBI review.

India's five-year swap rate closed 1 bp higher at 7.47 percent, and the one-year rate also rose 1 bp to 8.06 percent. (Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)