* 10-yr bond yield ends down 3 basis points at 8.15 pct
* Further gains in bonds possible in near-term - traders
* Sentiment cautious ahead of RBI's Dec. 2 policy review
By Swati Bhat
MUMBAI, Nov 18 India's benchmark 10-year bond
rose to its highest in more than 15 months on Tuesday and posted
its third day of gains after Finance Minister Arun Jaitley was
quoted by media as saying interest rate cuts would benefit the
domestic economy.
Jaitley's comments added fuel to expectations that the
Reserve Bank of India will ease monetary policy as early as
December or February given that consumer inflation is easing
sharply.
Although the RBI is not statutorily independent from the
finance ministry, it enjoys wide latitude in setting monetary
policy. Nonetheless, analysts say the RBI will feel the pressure
to cut interest rates.
"There is pressure from all sides on the RBI to cut rates,
and other macros are also indicating that they should cut. So,
there is a possibility of a December rate cut," said Anoop
Verma, senior vice president at DCB Bank.
"We are likely to see bonds continue to gain as sentiment
remains bullish. The 10-year could touch 8 percent levels soon."
The benchmark 10-year bond yield closed lower
3 basis points at 8.15 percent, after touching 8.14 percent, its
lowest since Aug. 8, 2013.
Domestic news agency NewsRise quoted Jaitley as saying that
food inflation had moderated and then concluding: "Therefore, if
RBI, which is a highly professional organization, in its wisdom
decides to bring down the cost of capital, it will give a good
fillip to the Indian economy."
Traders expect the 10-year bond yield to trade in an 8.10 to
8.25 percent range in the near-term and a broad 8.00 to 8.35
percent range this month.
In the overnight indexed swaps, the benchmark five-year swap
rate closed 5 bps lower at 7.38 percent and the
one-year rate ended down 3 bps at 7.99 percent.
(Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)