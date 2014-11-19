* 10-yr bond yield ends 1 bp higher at 8.16 pct
* Trend for bonds continues to remain bullish - traders
* Sentiment cautious ahead of RBI's Dec. 2 policy review
By Swati Bhat
MUMBAI, Nov 19 Indian government bonds fell on
Wednesday, snapping a two-day winning streak as investors booked
profits even as sentiment remained broadly positive due to a
continued fall in crude prices.
Traders said bonds would continue to be supported by hopes
the Reserve Bank of India will cut interest rates by as early as
February. The central bank's next policy review is on Dec. 2
when it is expected to adopt a more dovish tone.
Foreign investors have been especially strong buyers of
debt, pushing the benchmark 10-year bond yield to
a 15-month low on Tuesday.
"The renewed buying seen in 10-year in the past two days has
been from foreign banks on the expectation of rate cuts next
year," said Paresh Nayar, head of fixed income and currencies at
First Rand Bank.
"The target on the 10-year paper is 8 percent but I don't
expect that before the policy. We will see rangebound trading
continue until Dec. 2."
The benchmark 10-year bond yield closed 1 basis point higher
at 8.16 percent. On Tuesday, the yield had touched 8.14 percent
intraday, its lowest since Aug. 8, 2013.
Despite the profit-taking, sentiment was supported by hopes
lower oil prices would ease inflation. Brent crude oil
slipped towards $78 a barrel on Wednesday as data showed Saudi
Arabia increased crude exports in September.
In the overnight indexed swaps, the benchmark five-year swap
rate closed 2 bps higher at 7.40 percent and
the one-year rate ended up 2 bps at 8.01
percent.
(Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)