* 10-year bond yield ends steady at 8.16 pct
* RBI adviser Virmani says time to ease policy has
arrived-BBG
* Sentiment to remain cautious ahead of Dec. 2 policy review
By Swati Bhat
MUMBAI, Nov 20 Indian government bonds pared all
losses to end little changed on Thursday, after Bloomberg quoted
a central bank adviser as calling for an interest rate cut,
while the continued fall in global crude oil prices also aided
sentiment.
Bloomberg quoted Arvind Virmani, a member of the central
bank's external advisory committee, as saying "the time for
easing monetary policy has arrived" due to easing consumer
inflation.
Hopes the Reserve Bank of India will cut interest rates in
February, although some analysts see a potential easing on Dec.
2, are fuelling a rally in bond markets. Benchmark 10-year bond
yields have fallen 12 basis points this month after dropping 24
bps in October, hitting a more than 15-month low on Tuesday.
"Comments from the central bank adviser led to renewed
buying interest in bonds today," said Harish Agarwal, a fixed
income trader with First Rand Bank.
Agarwal added markets would continue to monitor oil prices
in the immediate future for direction.
The benchmark 10-year bond yield closed steady at its
Wednesday's close of 8.16 percent. On Tuesday, it had touched
8.14 percent intraday, its lowest since Aug. 8, 2013.
Foreign investors have been strong buyers of debt this year,
with total inflows touching $23.73 billion. However, they sold a
net $14.99 million on Wednesday, their first sale since Oct. 16.
Brent crude oil fell below $78 a barrel on Thursday,
as the demand outlook was hit by weak economic reports in China
and Europe.
In the overnight indexed swaps, the benchmark five-year swap
rate closed 5 bps lower at 7.35 percent and the
one-year rate ended down 6 bps at 7.95 percent.
(Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)