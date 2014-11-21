* 10-year bond yield ends up 1 basis point at 8.17 pct

* Sentiment to remain cautious ahead of Dec. 2 policy review

* GDP data due on Friday next trigger for markets

By Swati Bhat

MUMBAI, Nov 21 Indian government bonds edged lower on Friday, as investors took a breather ahead of the upcoming monetary policy review in a session marked by caution as the country sold 140 billion rupees ($2.27 billion) of debt.

The Reserve Bank of India is due to hold its monetary policy review on Dec. 2. Although a majority of the traders do not expect an interest rate cut, they expect the central bank to adopt a more dovish tone.

Benchmark 10-year bond yield fell 5 basis points for the week, having declined in six out of the last seven trading weeks, largely on optimism that easing consumer inflation would spur easier monetary policy.

"The broad view is that the RBI policy will be neutral on rates but the tone hopefully will provide clarity on when there will be a rate cut," said Debendra Dash, a fixed income dealer with DCB Bank.

The benchmark 10-year bond yield closed at 8.17 percent, up 1 basis point from its previous close. On Tuesday, it had touched 8.14 percent intraday, its lowest since Aug. 8, 2013.

Broadly, the 10-year paper is expected to hold in an 8.10 percent to 8.20 percent range until the policy review, traders said.

The September quarter GDP data due to be released post market hours next Friday will be key for opening cues the following week, dealers said, but a sharp reaction is unlikely ahead of the policy review.

India's auction cut-offs came largely as expected, although traders took heart after the RBI set an aggressive cut-off of 8.15 percent on the new 12-year paper at the auction.

In the overnight indexed swaps, the benchmark five-year swap rate closed steady at 7.35 percent, while the one-year rate ended down 1 basis point at 7.94 percent. (1 US dollar = 61.7600 Indian rupee) (Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)