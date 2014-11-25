(Corrects syntax in headline)
* 10-year bond trims gains in late trade on profit booking
* GDP data closely eyed, likely around 5 pct in July-Sept
* Global crude oil prices to be watched
By Suvashree Choudhury
Nov 25 Indian bonds ended flat on Tuesday, as
investors took a breather after this month's rally, even as
sentiment remained positive on hopes India's central bank would
cut interest rates, which traders said could come as early as
next week.
Finance Minister Arun Jaitley will forcefully argue for a
rate cut to boost domestic growth when he meets Reserve Bank of
India Governor Raghuram Rajan ahead of the central bank's policy
review on Tuesday, government sources told Reuters.
The rate cut expectation comes amid easing consumer
inflation and slowing economic growth, although most analysts
expect the RBI to cut interest rates only in February, and adopt
a more dovish tone during next week's policy meet.
"There is no doubt that we are on the threshold of a change
in interest rates," said Nirav Dalal, group president and senior
managing director of financial markets at Yes Bank.
"It is a matter of time now," he added.
India's benchmark 10-year bond yield ended at
8.16 percent, unchanged from Monday's close, after moving in a
tight 8.14-8.16 percent band.
The next domestic trigger for markets is the economic growth
data for July-September due on Friday.
A weak GDP data will reinforce market expectations of a rate
cut at the RBI's December 2 monetary policy review.
In the overnight indexed swaps market, the benchmark
five-year swap rate closed down 1 basis point
at 7.28 percent, the lowest since June 21, 2013.
The one-year rate also ended 1 basis point
lower at 7.88 percent, its lowest since July 15, 2013.
