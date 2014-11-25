(Corrects syntax in headline) * 10-year bond trims gains in late trade on profit booking * GDP data closely eyed, likely around 5 pct in July-Sept * Global crude oil prices to be watched By Suvashree Choudhury Nov 25 Indian bonds ended flat on Tuesday, as investors took a breather after this month's rally, even as sentiment remained positive on hopes India's central bank would cut interest rates, which traders said could come as early as next week. Finance Minister Arun Jaitley will forcefully argue for a rate cut to boost domestic growth when he meets Reserve Bank of India Governor Raghuram Rajan ahead of the central bank's policy review on Tuesday, government sources told Reuters. The rate cut expectation comes amid easing consumer inflation and slowing economic growth, although most analysts expect the RBI to cut interest rates only in February, and adopt a more dovish tone during next week's policy meet. "There is no doubt that we are on the threshold of a change in interest rates," said Nirav Dalal, group president and senior managing director of financial markets at Yes Bank. "It is a matter of time now," he added. India's benchmark 10-year bond yield ended at 8.16 percent, unchanged from Monday's close, after moving in a tight 8.14-8.16 percent band. The next domestic trigger for markets is the economic growth data for July-September due on Friday. A weak GDP data will reinforce market expectations of a rate cut at the RBI's December 2 monetary policy review. In the overnight indexed swaps market, the benchmark five-year swap rate closed down 1 basis point at 7.28 percent, the lowest since June 21, 2013. The one-year rate also ended 1 basis point lower at 7.88 percent, its lowest since July 15, 2013. (Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)