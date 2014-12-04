* 10-year bond yield closes at 7.97 pct

* Bonds seen in 7.90 to 8.00 pct range in the near-term

* Benchmark could gradually go down to 7.50 pct -DSP Blackrock

By Swati Bhat

MUMBAI, Dec 4 Indian government bonds closed steady on Thursday as positive sentiment over hopes of early rate cuts by the central bank was offset by profit-taking a day after they hit a 16-1/2 month high on Wednesday.

The 140 billion rupees ($2.26 billion) debt sale by the Reserve Bank of India on Friday is likely to be the next key domestic trigger for the markets, traders said.

"RBI will likely announce the first reduction in the repo rate around February/March of 2015. We also expect the RBI to cumulatively reduce the repo rate by 75 basis points by March 31, 2016," said Dhaval Dalal, head of fixed income at DSP Blackrock Mutual Fund.

The benchmark 10-year bond yield ended unchanged at 7.97 percent. The yield had dropped to 7.94 percent intraday on Wednesday, its lowest level since July 19, 2013.

Yields had dropped 18 basis points over the previous four trading sessions, prompting some profit-taking, dealers said.

Meanwhile, Brent crude appeared to have steadied around $70 a barrel on Thursday as investors sought a stable price range after a near 40 percent fall since June.

In the overnight indexed swap market, the benchmark 5-year rate ended down 3 basis points at 7.17 percent, while the 1-year rate closed 4 basis points lower at 7.80 percent. (1 US dollar = 61.9050 Indian rupee) (Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)