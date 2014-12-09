* 10-year bond yield ends 2 bps lower at 7.90 pct

* Global oil prices hit fresh five-year lows

* Bonds pricing in lower CPI reading: trader

By Neha Dasgupta

MUMBAI, Dec 9 India's benchmark 10-year bond yield hit a 16-1/2 month low, tracking a fall in global crude oil prices to a five-year low, which cemented expectations of policy rate cuts by early next year.

However, yields moved in a tight 1-2 basis point band for much of the session, as sentiment was cautious ahead of inflation data for November due on Friday.

During the week, traders expect mild profit-taking as further easing in retail inflation has already been factored in.

"The market has run up too fast and yields have come down on expectations of low CPI, which is already priced in. If there are any negative surprises on CPI, then the market could see a minor sell-off," said Ganti Murthy, head of fixed income at IDBI Asset Management.

The benchmark 10-year bond yield ended down 2 basis points at 7.90 percent, after touching 7.89 percent in intra-day trade, its lowest level since July 15, 2013.

Brent crude oil prices hit a fresh five-year low on worries over a deepening supply glut.

Earlier in the day, traders cited little impact from current account gap widening in July-Sept, which was within expectations.

In the overnight indexed swap market, the benchmark 5-year rate ended up 1 basis point at 7.16 percent, while the 1-year rate ended unchanged at 7.78 percent.

(Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)