* 10-year bond yield ends 2 bps lower at 7.90 pct
* Global oil prices hit fresh five-year lows
* Bonds pricing in lower CPI reading: trader
By Neha Dasgupta
MUMBAI, Dec 9 India's benchmark 10-year bond
yield hit a 16-1/2 month low, tracking a fall in global crude
oil prices to a five-year low, which cemented expectations of
policy rate cuts by early next year.
However, yields moved in a tight 1-2 basis point band for
much of the session, as sentiment was cautious ahead of
inflation data for November due on Friday.
During the week, traders expect mild profit-taking as
further easing in retail inflation has already been factored in.
"The market has run up too fast and yields have come down on
expectations of low CPI, which is already priced in. If there
are any negative surprises on CPI, then the market could see a
minor sell-off," said Ganti Murthy, head of fixed income at IDBI
Asset Management.
The benchmark 10-year bond yield ended down 2
basis points at 7.90 percent, after touching 7.89 percent in
intra-day trade, its lowest level since July 15, 2013.
Brent crude oil prices hit a fresh five-year low on
worries over a deepening supply glut.
Earlier in the day, traders cited little impact from current
account gap widening in July-Sept, which was within
expectations.
In the overnight indexed swap market, the benchmark 5-year
rate ended up 1 basis point at 7.16 percent,
while the 1-year rate ended unchanged at 7.78
percent.
(Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)