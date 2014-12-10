* 10-year bond yield ends 1 bp higher at 7.91 pct

* Volumes slump as traders cautious before inflation data

* Reuters poll shows Nov CPI inflation slowed to record low

By Neha Dasgupta

MUMBAI, Dec 10 Indian bonds fell slightly on Wednesday, snapping three consecutive sessions of gains as investors took profits a day after the 10-year benchmark bond yield hit a 16-1/2 month low.

Caution also prevailed ahead of inflation data on Friday. A Reuters poll showed retail inflation in November likely slowed to record low of 4.5 pct.

The lack of appetite was reflected in the total traded volumes, which fell to 385.5 billion rupees ($6.22 billion), sharply below this month's average volume worth 526.8 billion rupees.

"If numbers (CPI) come as expected then market may draw further comfort on rate easing. CPI may add to the momentum and push (10-year) yields down to 7.80 (pct)," said Harish Agarwal, a fixed income dealer with First Rand Bank in Mumbai.

The benchmark 10-year bond yield ended up 1 basis point at 7.91 percent. It fell to 7.89 percent on Tuesday as well as on Wednesday, a level last seen on July 15, 2013.

Inflation data could help further set expectations for rate cuts ahead of the Reserve Bank of India's next policy review in February.

RBI Deputy Governor S.S. Mundra said on Wednesday the central bank would have room to cut interest rates if inflation continued to ease, aided sentiment.

In the overnight indexed swap market, the benchmark 5-year rate ended unchanged at 7.16 percent. The 1-year rate also ended unchanged at 7.78 percent. ($1 = 62.0200 Indian rupees) (Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)