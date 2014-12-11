* 10-year bond yield ends 4 bps lower at 7.87 pct

* Traders eyeing RBI's news conference later in the day

* Reuters poll shows Nov CPI inflation slowed to record low

By Abhishek Vishnoi

MUMBAI, Dec 11 Indian bonds rose for a fifth session in six on Thursday, sending the 10-year yield to a new 16-1/2 month low, on hopes data out Friday would show inflation cooling sharply and spur the central bank to cut interest rates early next year.

Sentiment was also boosted by the recent drop in crude oil prices that have sent Brent to five-year lows.

Retail inflation in November is likely to slow to 4.5 percent, the lowest since the series was unveiled in 2012. That could raise hopes the Reserve Bank of India will deliver a much anticipated rate cut at its February policy review.

Traders also eyed RBI's news conference later in the day at the conclusion of its board meeting in Kolkata, citing speculation of a big announcement, though most were sceptical.

"There were rumours of some RBI announcement in the evening, but inflation is the key and if that reading comes below 4 percent then yields can fall below 7.80 percent," said Debendra Kumar Dash, a fixed income dealer with DCB Bank.

The benchmark 10-year bond yield ended down 4 basis points at 7.87 percent, a level last seen on July 15, 2013.

Brent oil edged higher on Thursday towards $65 a barrel, helped by a weaker dollar, although prices remained close to a five-year low on signs that already ample supply will be even more plentiful in 2015.

In the overnight indexed swap market, the benchmark 5-year rate ended 4 bps lower at 7.12 percent. The 1-year rate also fell 4 bps to 7.74 percent.

($1 = 62.0200 Indian rupees) (Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)