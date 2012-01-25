(Corrects closing levels for 5-year and 1-year OIS in last paragraph in Jan 24 item)

* Traders interpret RBI governor comments to mean fewer OMOs

* Market overreacted - HDFC Bank

* 10-year benchmark at 8.35 pct, up from 8.17 pct on Monday

MUMBAI, Jan 24 Indian federal bond yields were perched at a 3-week high at the close on Tuesday after comments by Reserve Bank of India Governor Duvvuri Subbarao were interpreted to mean that the bank may hold back on open market operations to buy bonds.

The 10-year benchmark bond yield ended at 8.35 percent, up from 8.17 percent on Monday, after see-sawing in a wide 8.08-8.39 percent band.

Subbarao spoke after the RBI cut the cash reserve ratio (CRR) for banks by 50 basis points to help ease tight liquidity conditions in the banking system, signalling a reversal in the central bank's tight monetary stance.

Explaining the rationale behind the CRR cut, Subbarao said it was a more "broad-based" measure than open market operations (OMOs). The 10-year yield reacted by jumping 10 basis points.

However, yields pulled back 3-4 basis points just ahead of the close after RBI Deputy Governor Subir Gokarn said a cut in CRR did not rule out more OMOs.

"The market is over-reacting to statements that are not definitive," said Abheek Barua, chief economist at HDFC Bank, who expects the 10-year bond yield to move in a 8.10-8.25 percent band in the near term.

The RBI cut the CRR to 5.5 percent, while keeping policy rates steady. It said the CRR cut would pump about 320 billion rupees ($6.39 billion) into the banking system.

"(The RBI Governor) has avoided committing on OMOs. So bonds were sold off from the day's highs," said Manish Wadhawan, director and head of interest rates at HSBC.

The total volume on Clearing Corp of India's electronic trading platform rose to 288.40 billion rupees from 131.30 billion rupees on Monday.

Overnight indexed swaps rates also climbed, as the RBI did not definitively indicate a softening of policy interest rates.

Subbarao said it was difficult to predict the timing, pace and magnitude of rate cuts and that the central bank would be very circumspect about how rate cuts should roll out when they start.

The benchmark five-year swap rate settled 10 basis points higher at 7.33 percent, while the one-year rate rose 9 basis points to 8.02 percent. ($1 = 50.1 rupees) (Reporting by Neha Arora; Editing by Ted Kerr)