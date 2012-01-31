(Repeats with no changes to text)

* Repo borrowings indicate OMOs here to stay - IndusInd Bank

* 10-year yield may drop to 8.20 pct on OMO - traders

By Neha Arora

MUMBAI, Jan 31 Indian federal bond yields ended off the day's lows on Tuesday, as traders booked profits in late trade after a buying spurt earlier in the session on hopes of open market purchases by the Reserve Bank of India.

The 10-year benchmark bond yield settled 1 basis point lower at 8.27 percent from its Monday's close. The yield tumbled 7 basis points on Monday.

The yield fell as much as 5 basis points during the day, as expectations for a bond purchase by the RBI grew after a central bank deputy governor said open market operations were likely to be used in between policy reviews to address any cash shortfall.

"Market has been pricing in that RBI will be buying bonds through OMOs (open market operations), which is why there was profit booking," said a trader with a foreign bank, adding that an OMO announcement might push yields lower by 5-7 basis points on Wednesday.

The Reserve Bank of India was following the open market operations approach to infuse liquidity in between monetary policy reviews, said Subir Gokarn, a deputy governor, acknowledging that the pressure on liquidity persisted.

"If you look at banks' repo borrowings, they rose to 1.4 trillion rupees ($28.34 billion), which gives market the comfort that OMOs are here to stay," said J. Moses Harding, the head of asset-liabilities committee at IndusInd Bank.

Harding expects the 10-year yield to trade in a band of 8.05-8.35 percent until March-end.

Banks borrowed 1.41 trillion rupees through the RBI's repo window on Tuesday, much above the central bank's indicated comfort level of 600 billion rupees.

Since late November, the RBI has bought back bonds worth 719 billion rupees to help the market absorb the government's large borrowing.

The RBI lowered the cash reserve ratio, or the proportion of deposits banks set aside with the central bank in cash, by 50 basis points to 5.5 percent at its monetary policy review last week in a bid to infuse liquidity.

The central bank has not announced a debt buyback since the cut, which is estimated to have released about 320 billion rupees into the banking system on Saturday.

RBI's Gokarn also said the option to cut banks' cash reserve ratio was always on the table.

Traders expect the RBI to announce a debt buyback late on Tuesday to support a 130 billion rupee ($2.63 billion) bond auction slated for Friday.

The government will sell 30 billion rupees of 7.83 percent 2018 bond, 70 billion rupees of 8.79 percent 2021 bonds and 30 billion rupees of 8.83 percent 2041 bonds.

If the RBI announces a debt buyback for this week, the 10-year yield may drop to 8.20 percent, traders said. However, a bigger fall would be unlikely due to Friday's auction, which includes the 10-year bonds.

The total trading volume was 207.50 billion rupees, compared with 173.95 billion rupees in the previous session, data from the Clearing Corp of India showed.

The one-year swap rate closed up 4 basis points at 8.15 percent.

The benchmark five-year swap rate ended up 6 basis points at 7.29 percent.

($1= 49.4 rupees) (Reporting By Neha Arora; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)