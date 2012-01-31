(Repeats with no changes to text)
* Repo borrowings indicate OMOs here to stay - IndusInd Bank
* 10-year yield may drop to 8.20 pct on OMO - traders
By Neha Arora
MUMBAI, Jan 31 Indian federal bond yields
ended off the day's lows on Tuesday, as traders booked profits
in late trade after a buying spurt earlier in the session on
hopes of open market purchases by the Reserve Bank of India.
The 10-year benchmark bond yield settled 1
basis point lower at 8.27 percent from its Monday's close. The
yield tumbled 7 basis points on Monday.
The yield fell as much as 5 basis points during the day, as
expectations for a bond purchase by the RBI grew after a central
bank deputy governor said open market operations were likely to
be used in between policy reviews to address any cash shortfall.
"Market has been pricing in that RBI will be buying bonds
through OMOs (open market operations), which is why there was
profit booking," said a trader with a foreign bank, adding that
an OMO announcement might push yields lower by 5-7 basis points
on Wednesday.
The Reserve Bank of India was following the open market
operations approach to infuse liquidity in between monetary
policy reviews, said Subir Gokarn, a deputy governor,
acknowledging that the pressure on liquidity persisted.
"If you look at banks' repo borrowings, they rose to 1.4
trillion rupees ($28.34 billion), which gives market the comfort
that OMOs are here to stay," said J. Moses Harding, the head of
asset-liabilities committee at IndusInd Bank.
Harding expects the 10-year yield to trade in a band of
8.05-8.35 percent until March-end.
Banks borrowed 1.41 trillion rupees through the RBI's repo
window on Tuesday, much above the central bank's indicated
comfort level of 600 billion rupees.
Since late November, the RBI has bought back bonds worth 719
billion rupees to help the market absorb the government's large
borrowing.
The RBI lowered the cash reserve ratio, or the proportion
of deposits banks set aside with the central bank in cash, by 50
basis points to 5.5 percent at its monetary policy review last
week in a bid to infuse liquidity.
The central bank has not announced a debt buyback since the
cut, which is estimated to have released about 320 billion
rupees into the banking system on Saturday.
RBI's Gokarn also said the option to cut banks' cash reserve
ratio was always on the table.
Traders expect the RBI to announce a debt buyback late on
Tuesday to support a 130 billion rupee ($2.63 billion) bond
auction slated for Friday.
The government will sell 30 billion rupees of 7.83 percent
2018 bond, 70 billion rupees of 8.79 percent 2021 bonds and 30
billion rupees of 8.83 percent 2041 bonds.
If the RBI announces a debt buyback for this week, the
10-year yield may drop to 8.20 percent, traders said. However, a
bigger fall would be unlikely due to Friday's auction, which
includes the 10-year bonds.
The total trading volume was 207.50 billion rupees, compared
with 173.95 billion rupees in the previous session, data from
the Clearing Corp of India showed.
The one-year swap rate closed up 4 basis
points at 8.15 percent.
The benchmark five-year swap rate ended up 6
basis points at 7.29 percent.
($1= 49.4 rupees)
(Reporting By Neha Arora; Editing by Aradhana Aravindan)